Youtube now lets you design your feed with an AI Prompt instead of an Algorithm

Type what you want, watch what you prompt.

YouTube is handing you the keys to your own feed.

Starting now, US users can type an AI prompt to generate a custom video lineup, replacing the algorithm’s best guess with your actual mood or interest.

Click the new button atop your homepage, describe what you want, from guided meditations under ten minutes to something weird and wonderful, and YouTube’s AI serves a tailored feed.

You can pin it to the top for thirty days, switch back to your regular homepage anytime, or refresh the prompt whenever the vibe changes.

Only one custom feed can exist at a time, and you’ll need watch history enabled. After thirty days, the prompt expires, and you must rebuild your feed from scratch.

The feature arrives as Google doubles down on AI across YouTube, with an Ask YouTube chatbot button coming this summer.

It is a quiet revolution for control freaks, curiosity seekers, and anyone tired of being told what to watch next.