Where craft beer and live music collide

Tucked away in Alexandria’s industrial heart, Yulli’s Brewery is a haven for those who crave great tunes with their pints.

This is a community hub where the hum of fermenting tanks blends seamlessly with the strum of guitars.

The space, with its exposed beams and laid-back vibe, feels like a secret you’ve stumbled upon, where every Friday night transforms into a mini-festival of local talent and free-flowing craft brews.

Yulli’s has carved out a reputation for its Canned Heat series, free Friday gigs that showcase everything from psych-rock to synth-pop, often featuring some of Sydney’s favourite emerging acts.

The crowd here is a mix of beer aficionados and music lovers, all drawn by the promise of discovery.

No corporate gloss, no pretension, just a stage where local bands can ignite a room with raw energy.

The vegan menu (think smoky cauliflower pizza and crispy tofu) pairs perfectly with their experimental brews, like limited-edition sours or hop-forward IPAs.

And with St Peters station just a short stroll away, it’s easy to lose track of time here, whether you’re nodding along to a folk duo or debating the merits of a new double IPA.

Yulli’s Brewery

📍75A Burrows Rd, Alexandria

📞 (02) 9519 0161

🌐 yullisbrews.com.au