Yungblud halts 2025 Tour on Doctor’s Orders

Singer cancels remaining shows after medical tests raise “concerns,” promises to make it up to fans.

Yungblud has pulled the plug on his remaining 2025 tour dates, following direct medical orders.

The decision, which the artist called “heartbreaking,” cancels a string of anticipated shows across the US and Latin America, effectively halting the momentum of his massive Idols world tour.

The cancellation comes after routine post-tour tests revealed concerning results in his voice and overall health.

Acknowledging his tendency to “run until I run myself to the ground,” Yungblud confessed on Instagram that he’s been forced to take the warnings seriously to avoid permanent damage.

While promising refunds and a special gift for ticket holders, he vowed to make it up to his devoted fanbase.

The news casts a shadow over a triumphant year that saw his album Idols debut at Number One in the UK and earn multiple Grammy nominations.

For now, the artist is stepping back, prioritising his long-term health over the immediate roar of the crowd.