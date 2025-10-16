Yungblud teases potential venue upgrade for his Aussie tour

“The response to the tour announcement has gone fucking crazy”

English alternative rock star Yungblud has announced a potential upgrade to the venues listed for his 2026 Australian tour, citing an overwhelming response to the announcement.

The tour supports his latest album, Idols, which hit number one in the United Kingdom and number four in Australia, following his massive set during Ozzy Osbourne’s final show before his death.

Yungblud announced the Australian leg of the tour on Tuesday, with stops in Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney, and Melbourne.

Yesterday, Yungblud took to Instagram to share the news with his Australian fanbase that he’s considering upgrading the venues.

“The response to the tour announcement has gone fucking crazy,” Yungblud said. “What I really need people to do is basically notify us which show you want to come to. Then we’ll think about potentially upgrading the venues.”

Currently, the venues he’s planning to play are mid-sized — for example, Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion and Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl, which can hold between 5,000 and 10,000 people. However, with the overwhelming response, it’s likely these spaces won’t be enough to ensure all fans get the chance to see him live. It’s a clear sign of his skyrocketing popularity since his last visit to Australia in 2022.

Members of Telstra Plus have access to pre-sale tickets starting today, while general tickets go on sale on October 21.