Zara Larsson announces 2026 Australian tour

It’s finally time for Australia to be a part of Zara Larsson’s symphony.

You heard it here first – 2016 is truly back.

Zara Larsson must’ve really meant it when she said it was a “never ending midnight sun”, as the Swedish popstar is gearing up to bring her fifth album down under after spending a decade away from our shores – she hasn’t forgotten about us, after all!

The announcement comes as Zara’s been having a Brat Summer moment of her own after TikTok unearthed some old gold from her teen years and with it kind of inadvertently revived her career – the track ‘Symphony’ that plays behind that one viral dolphin meme is her, for the uninitiated.

Zara’s clearly got a good team in her corner because Midnight Sun was released back in September when this internet attention was at its very peak.

The singer was meant to be touring with OneRepublic this month, but the shows ended up kicking off without her last Friday after she pulled out a few months back.

Luckily, Zara knows how to make it up to her fans.

She’ll be hitting all the main capital cities (sorry Hobart, Canberra and Darwin) and has promised to “bring the vibe”.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am this Friday, February 13th (if you haven’t got your girlfriend anything yet for V-Day, Zara’s done you a solid here.

Lucky ones with Mastercard or Vodafone are invited for an exclusive presale tomorrow morning at 9am, and Live Nation members can leapfrog the next day on Thursday at 9am.

Here’s where you can catch Zara this October:

Wednesday, October 14 – Riverstage, Brisbane

Thursday, October 15 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Saturday, October 17 – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Sunday, October 18 – Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide

Tuesday, October 20 – Perth HPC, Perth