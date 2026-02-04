Zayn announces ‘Konnakol’ with massive single ‘Die for Me’

The snow leopard speaks.

Zayn has unveiled the title and soul of his forthcoming fifth studio album, Konnakol, arriving April 17.

The journey begins this Friday with the pulsating new single, ‘Die for Me.’

Konnakol, a term for vocal percussion, represents Zayn’s deepest excavation of self, a resonant bridge to his South Asian roots that first echoed on his groundbreaking debut.

The album’s cover, featuring that watchful leopard, was a subtle prophecy played on Vegas screens nightly.

“It’s about knowing who I am, where I come from, and where I intend to go,” Zayn shares, his artistic evolution marked by pristine vocals and a commanding new presence.

From the neon glow of the stage to the introspective studio, a refined icon is fully in bloom.