Turns out, 2010’s power couple Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were never actually in love

Guess the PILLOWTALK wasn’t enough to make things work…

We’ve all said something we kind of regret saying about an ex, but at least we didn’t say it with our full chests on Call Her Daddy.

This past Wednesday, ex-Directioner Zayn Malik put conversations to bed surrounding his prior relationship with model Gigi Hadid.

On the Alex Cooper-hosted, always brutally honest podcast Call Her Daddy, Malik suggested that despite dating Hadid for half a decade and sharing a child together – he was never actually in love with her.

During their conversation, Cooper questioned if the singer stood by his previous confession on The Zach Sang Show in 2024, where he confessed that he’d never been in love.

Malik replied, “…my understanding of love is always developing. At that moment in time, I might have thought it was love, but as I’ve got older, I’ve realised maybe it wasn’t. Maybe it was lust.”

He followed this up by adding, “I will always love G because she’s the reason my child is on this earth. And I have the utmost respect for her…But I don’t know if I was ever in love with her.”

Malik and Hadid were first seen publicly together in November of 2015 and then dated on-and-off for six years. Their daughter, Khai, was born in September of 2020.

Just over a year later in October 2021, the pair’s relationship ended tumultuously as news revealed that Malik allegedly “struck” Yolanda Hadid (Gigi’s mum) in the midst of an argument.

The singer continues to deny the allegation yet received 360 days of probation following the incident.

Since then, Hadid has moved on romantically in the form of Academy darling Bradley Cooper (the pair have been seeing each other since 2023), whilst Malik has indicated that he has no desire for another public-facing relationship in his lifetime.

Despite airing his relationship struggles out on Cooper’s podcast, he indicated that he’s “quite a private person. I don’t really strive for people’s approval or attention. So the relationship should really be between me and that person.”

And I thought my avoidant-attachment ex was bad.