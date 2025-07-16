Nintendo confirms Zelda and Link cast for upcoming live-action film

Nintendo has officially cast Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Zelda and Link.
Bragason, known for roles in BBC dramas like Three Girls and The Jetty, will bring Zelda to life on the big screen, while Ainsworth, who recently voiced Pinocchio in Disney’s 2022 remake, will play the sword-swinging hero of Hyrule.
The film is being directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) and is currently slated for release on May 7, 2027. It’s the latest move in Nintendo’s growing push into film, following the box office success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
宮本です。「ゼルダの伝説」の実写映画は、ゼルダ役をBo Bragasonさん、リンク役をBenjamin Evan Ainsworthさんに演じていただくことになりました。おふたりの出演が今から楽しみです。「ゼルダの伝説」実写映画は2027年5⽉7⽇に劇場公開予定です。もうしばらくお待ちください。 pic.twitter.com/jctWHvvYgi
— 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) July 16, 2025
Not much else is known about the project just yet — no word on plot, tone, or whether Link will actually speak — but with the main duo now cast, production is officially moving ahead.