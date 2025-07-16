Nintendo confirms Zelda and Link cast for upcoming live-action film

Nintendo has locked in the leads for its upcoming live-action Legend of Zelda movie, with Bo Bragason set to play Princess Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth taking on the role of Link.

Bragason, known for roles in BBC dramas like Three Girls and The Jetty, will bring Zelda to life on the big screen, while Ainsworth, who recently voiced Pinocchio in Disney’s 2022 remake, will play the sword-swinging hero of Hyrule.

The film is being directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) and is currently slated for release on May 7, 2027. It’s the latest move in Nintendo’s growing push into film, following the box office success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Not much else is known about the project just yet — no word on plot, tone, or whether Link will actually speak — but with the main duo now cast, production is officially moving ahead.