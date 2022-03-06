Zelenskyy thanks Elon Musk for his support of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly thanked Elon Musk on Saturday.

Last week, Zelenskyy asked Elon to send Starlink systems to ensure Ukraine maintained internet access and Elon confirmed the system was activated.

Zelenskyy thanked the billionaire for his help in a tweet on Saturday: “Talked to @elonmusk. I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects. But I’ll talk about this after the war,”

Zelenskyy also posted a video of his meeting with the tech billionaire in which he invited Elon to come hang out when the war is over.

