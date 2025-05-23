DOWNGIRL swung by Happy Studios to unleash their femme-Grunge energy in an electrifying ‘Live From Happy’ performance of their track ‘Young and Free.’

There’s no ignoring the seismic force of DOWNGIRL.

Hailing from Gadigal Land, this fierce four-piece is rewriting the rules with a sound that claws at the intersection of nu-metal, soul-punk, and ‘90s rebellion.

Their recent Live From Happy session was a masterclass in raw power, featuring their explosive anthem ‘Young and Free’—a track that hits like a sledgehammer to the status quo.

Recorded in the charged lead-up to Australia’s Indigenous Voice referendum, ‘Young and Free’ is a defiant reclamation of freedom, justice, and truth. Built on pummelling drums and searing femme-rock energy.

The song takes a deleted line from the national anthem and flips it into a battle cry—one that resonates not just for Indigenous rights in Australia but for liberation struggles worldwide, including Palestine.

The track’s raucous, cathartic ending leaves no room for doubt: DOWNGIRL’s music isn’t just heard, it’s felt.

With a new EP in the works and a live presence that crackles with uncontainable energy, DOWNGIRL is cementing their place as one of the most vital acts in the scene.

Their Live From Happy session is proof—this is a band that turns chaos into anthems, darkness into fire, and feminine rage into pure, unstoppable power.

Turn up DOWNGIRL’s music here. Let it shake you. And get ready for what’s next.

Special thanks to Gordon Smith and Pig Hog Cables for making this happen.

Stay Connected to DOWNGIRL via Instagram.

Stay connected to Gordon Smith via Instagram or visit them here.

Stay connected to Pig Hog on their Instagram or visit them here.