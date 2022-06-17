FRIDAY

The Engagement

Cherry Bar, Melborune/Naarm

Since selling out their debut show of 2022 in Feb, The Engagement have been hard at work on their forthcoming EP that’s set to launch later this year. In the meantime, they’ll be premiering their new single Wipe Out at Cherry Bar this Saturday night, alongside guest performers Naked Face and Luke Medley.

Imposters In Chrome

The Factory Theatre, Sydney/Eora

Get ready for early 2000’s nostalgia! Mixing indie, synth-pop, classic rock and hard rock, Imposters In Chrome are gearning up to perform their debut headliner at The Factory Theatre this Friday night.

They’ll be supported by Maxwell Jxhn and GRXCE. Don’t miss out on a jam-packed night of hard-hitting basslines, addictive drum grooves and commanding vocals that are sure to get you moving.

The Huneez

Diamond Dogs Music Lounge and Bar, Sydney/Tumbulong

Join The Huneez at Glassy Nights for an evening of the best funk, jazz and swing that Illawarra has to offer! Hosted by Diamond Dogs Music Lounge and Bar, the indie-pop trio will be performing their classic hits and newest material. Don’t miss out!

