Gig Guide (June 17 – 24)
Updated weekly by the fine folk at Happy Mag, these are some of the best gigs coming up this weekend around Australia!
Since selling out their debut show of 2022 in Feb, The Engagement have been hard at work on their forthcoming EP that’s set to launch later this year. In the meantime, they’ll be premiering their new single Wipe Out at Cherry Bar this Saturday night, alongside guest performers Naked Face and Luke Medley.
Get ready for early 2000’s nostalgia! Mixing indie, synth-pop, classic rock and hard rock, Imposters In Chrome are gearning up to perform their debut headliner at The Factory Theatre this Friday night.
They’ll be supported by Maxwell Jxhn and GRXCE. Don’t miss out on a jam-packed night of hard-hitting basslines, addictive drum grooves and commanding vocals that are sure to get you moving.
Join The Huneez at Glassy Nights for an evening of the best funk, jazz and swing that Illawarra has to offer! Hosted by Diamond Dogs Music Lounge and Bar, the indie-pop trio will be performing their classic hits and newest material. Don’t miss out!
As part of Frankie’s legendary All Excess event, psych-rockers Kontrasto will be playing alongside Roxferry, Iron Blanket, Psychic Sun, Smacked Youth and Alpine White. Don’t miss out on this epic night!
Sweater Curse are playing their final headline show for Won’t See You Anymore at The Princess Theatre this Saturday, along with support by the likes of Raave Tapes, Teenage Joans, Jess Locke and TOWNS.
Don’t miss out on the last show of their tour! Grab some tickets while they’re still available.
Unbroken Expanse are returning to Cherry Bar for a wild night of rock n’ roll this Saturday. They’ll be launching their brand new single Wipe Out, so be sure to check them out, along with guest performances from Sydney favourites, KODA and Melbourne legends, INSTYNKT.
Alt-rock locals St. Heartless will be playing at MoshPit this Sunday, along with Sydney favourites, Spinning Cupids and The Polympics.
Blue Mountains-based rock band, Celestial Oath will be playing an epic show at Frankie’s this weekend, alongside The Dirty Winter, Automatic Heroes, Gravity Stone and Ellipsis.