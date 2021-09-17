happy mag triangle

Happy’s Best New Music

Updated weekly by the fine folk at Happy Mag, this is the absolute best new music that this week has to offer from Australia and around the world!

Parcels Somethinggreater

In light of their upcoming sophomore album Day/Night, Australian electro-pop group Parcels come through with their latest single Somethinggreater. The light, breezy track reflects the ‘Day’ side of their second album and carries a free-flowing, natural vibe that was achieved through a live jam session in Berlin. Coinciding with its title, the song alludes to a search and discovery for… Somethinggreater.

8.7

PARCELS
SOMETHINGGREATER

Adia Victoria A Southern Gothic

A Southern Gothic is the third studio album from the gothic blues singer and is delivered to us on a wave of deep reflection. Sonically, the album represents a push and pull between love and anger, birthed from the conflicts and dark past of America’s South. Juxtaposition is a common theme throughout the album and depicts a bluesy, western roadmap of the historical relationship between Black women and the South.

8.7

ADIA VICTORIA
A SOUTHERN GOTHIC

Mild High Club Going Going Gone

Their fourth album Going Going Gone is an easy, breezy, woozy body of work filled with an exciting concoction of jazz, psychedelic melodies and electronica. Despite the relaxing, dreamy vibes inherent throughout, the lyrics address some pressing world issues, including gun violence, climate change, paranoia, and individualism. The entire album flows effortlessly between tracks, taking us on a vivid journey through dimly lit jazz bars and cities decorated with bleeding lights.

8.3

MILD HIGH CLUB
GOING GOING GONE

The War on Drugs I Don’t Live Here Anymore (feat. Lucius)

In a track that feels very reminiscent of ’80s synth romance, I Don’t Live Here Anymore is armed with the liberating knowledge that, despite any past tribulations, we are the masters of our fate. The gospel choir backing vocals enhance this feeling, adding a sense of heavenly euphoria to the track. Whilst it carries that daydreaming quality, the song is very much a celebration of overcoming past memories and shifting one’s perspective for the better.

8.1

THE WAR ON DRUGS
I DON’T LIVE HERE ANYMORE (FEAT. LUCIUS)

Hatchie – This Enchanted

This Enchanted oozes dreamy, ’90s nostalgic, mallwave vibes. The song reminds us of a sweet, naive romance that is riddled with vague lyrics and not knowing how to explain one’s feelings in those early stages of romance. The only way to put it simply is that you’re ‘enchanted’. Sonically, it is a light-hearted, fun pop song, with magical melodies twinkling throughout.

8.0

HATCHIE
THIS ENCHANTED

Find these tracks and more in our Happy Weekly playlist below:

Welcome to Happy Mag’s Best New Music Feed

Stay up to date with all the music news from Happy by subscribing to our newsletter below.
Have you connected with Happy on social media yet? If not please visit us on the links below:

FACEBOOK TWITTER YOUTUBE

Here’s what’s currently trending on Happy:

GAMING  |  NEWS  |  COVID 19  |  TRUMP  |