[gtranslate]

headphone month at happy mag - reviews 2025

Whether you’re zoning out on your commute or dialling in mixes, the right headphones change everything

So, this month, we’re putting the best cans to the test. Expect deep dives, stress tests, and head-to-head matchups – whether it’s big-name classics or indie game-changers.

We’ll break down sound, comfort, and build quality to help you find your perfect fit. Check out the first batch of headphone reviews below  – and stick around – part two is on its way.

headphone month - Audio-Technica ATH-R50x review 2025

 

Audio-Technica – ATH-R50x

The new Audio-Technica ATH-R50x headphones are a real blend of audio magic and comfort – you’ll probably forget you have these things on your head! Whether you’re mixing tracks, diving deep into your favorite albums, or just jamming out, the ATH-R50x really brings your music to life in the best way possible.

Sound-wise, these headphones hit all the right notes. The bass is tight and clean – nothing too over-the-top, just the right amount to ground everything. The mids are extremely open and smooth – vocals are crystal clear, and instruments have a depth and sound to them as if you were hearing them live. The treble is open and airy without ever being harsh, so you get all the detail without the ear fatigue. They have a little low end bump but overall they are fairly neutral, making them perfect for a studio setting whether you’re mixing, mastering or editing.

Comfort is a major win here. The ATH-R50x is lightweight, with soft ear cups that feel like little pillows on your ears, and the adjustable headband ensures a snug but not-too-tight fit. You can rock these for hours without feeling the need to rip them off your head. The ATH-R50x also comes with two cable options, a 1.2m and 3m cable, which is a nice addition – with the longer 3m cable also coming with a screw on quarter inch jack plug.

And hey, they’re open-back, so the soundstage is wide and immersive—just don’t expect to block out any outside noise. But if you’re likely to be using in a studio setting with minimal outside noise, these headphones are pure bliss.

In a nutshell, the ATH-R50x headphones deliver fantastic sound, incredible comfort, and a sleek build. You’ll be pressed to find a better studio headphone for under 400 AU.

BUY NOW

 

headphone month - happy mag review Audio-Technica ATH-R50x 2025
ATH-R50X
AUDIO – TECHNICA

 

Audio-Technica -ATH-R7oxa

The Audio-Technica ATH-R70xa is a fresh update to the beloved ATH-R70x, bringing some new enhancements that are bound to excite anyone who’s after serious, professional-grade sound. This model takes the already fantastic performance of its predecessor and doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel but rather refine it.

Sound-wise, the R70xa continues to excel with its crisp, detailed, and balanced presentation. The bass remains tight and controlled, offering enough presence to keep things grounded without ever overshadowing the mids. The mids are still buttery smooth and incredibly natural, making vocals sound intimate and instruments lifelike. The treble is clean, bright, and extended, but it doesn’t go overboard, ensuring that you get all the detail without it becoming fatiguing. Whether you’re mixing, mastering, or just enjoying high-res audio, the R70xa provides a transparent, accurate experience that’s hard to beat.

These things are lightweight, long listening sessions feel almost weightless—goodbye, head squeezes and ear fatigue! The clamp force is incredibly light, so if you don’t like headphones that hug your head then these are a great option. The open-back design still delivers a solid low end, and that expansive soundstage feeling of being immersed in the music without any of the heavy isolation of closed-back designs.

The R70xa comes in an all cardboard box that even an origami expert would be proud of. Inside the box is a soft carry case and a generous 3m cable with jack adapter. The cable is 

The Audio-Technica ATH-R70xa is an amazing update to an already incredible headphone. With its superior sound quality, and solid build, it’s perfect for anyone who needs a reliable set of cans for mixing and mastering. If you loved the R70x, the R70xa takes things to the next level.

 

BUY NOW

 

headphone month -ATH-R70xa review 2025
ATH-R70xa
AUDIO-TECHNICA

 

Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro X Anniversary Edition

For audio pros and serious music lovers, the Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro X Limited Edition is an incredible pick for detailed, high-fidelity monitoring. Released as part of Beyerdynamic’s 100-year anniversary, this version takes everything great about the classic DT 770 Pro and dials it up a notch.

Equipped with Beyerdynamic’s STELLAR.45 driver technology, these closed-back cans deliver a precise, balanced frequency response that makes them perfect for tracking, mixing, and critical listening. They work with mobile devices thanks to their low-impedance design, but let’s be real—these truly come alive when plugged into a solid interface or headphone amp.

Long sessions? No problem. The plush velour ear pads and ergonomic headband keep things comfortable, and the detachable cable is a welcome upgrade for those who like their gear to last. Built to withstand the demands of studio life, they offer both durability and professional-grade performance.

From intricate mixes to powerful vocal takes, these headphones handle it all with ease. Separation and clarity are on point, transient response is snappy, and while the bass is well-represented, it benefits from a quality amp for full impact. 

If you need a reliable, professional set of headphones that doesn’t cost a fortune, the DT 770 Pro X Limited Edition is a no-brainer. They won’t be around forever and at this price you better pick one up before they’re gone!

 

BUY NOW

 

dt770 review 2025
DT770 Pro Limited Edition
BEYERDYNAMIC

 

Direct Sound- DS73

The Direct Sound DS73s are a fantastic semi-open back headphone option for anyone who needs reliable, high-quality sound with decent noise isolation. A headphone you can use for studio use, gaming, or just blocking out the outside world, the DS73s deliver a good listening experience at a price that won’t hurt your wallet.

Sound-wise, these headphones impress with their surprisingly punchy bass and strong mids. The bass hits with authority, and surprisingly feels stronger than their closeback counterparts, the DS74, but never overshadows the other frequencies. Meanwhile the mids are well-balanced and vocals sound prominent. The treble is sharp without being piercing, making these headphones versatile across a wide range of genres, from hip-hop to dance.

Comfort is solid, too. The ear cups are nicely padded, and the semi-open back design helps deliver both good noise isolation and a great soundstage. Overall they offer comfort during long listening sessions, they’re lightweight enough to wear for hours, but they still feel durable and sturdy, perfect for daily studio use.

The biggest highlight of the DS73s, though, is their noise isolation. Despite being semi-open back, these headphones still seal out external noise effectively, making them ideal for recording.

All in all, the Direct Sound DS73 headphones are a great value for anyone seeking strong performance, excellent isolation, and a comfortable fit—making them a solid choice for both casual and professional use.

BUY NOW

The Direct Sound DS73s review - happy mag 2025

DS73
DIRECT SOUND

Direct Sound- DS74

The Direct Sound DS74 headphones are a solid choice for anyone who needs great isolation and powerful sound without breaking the bank. Whether you’re mixing in the studio or just need a pair of headphones that block out the world, these do the job with ease.

Sound-wise, the DS74s are punchy and clear. These headphones put all their focus into the mids. Vocals are upfront and well-defined, making them great for both music and spoken word. The treble is present but not fatiguing, so you can listen for hours without feeling overwhelmed by sharpness.

Comfort is another plus. The DS74s come with thick, padded ear cups that do a great job of sealing out outside noise, making them perfect for studio work or noisy environments. They’re lightweight, so they won’t crush your head during long sessions, but still feel durable enough to handle everyday use. The DS74s also come with a near 3 metre, non-detachable cable, which means you don’t have to be tied down to one spot whilst listening with them.

Speaking of isolation, the DS74s really shine here. They feature an impressive noise-canceling design that blocks out almost everything around you. These can equally be used whilst tracking drums, or whilst you’re chipping away at editing and mixing, these headphones are great.

Overall, the Direct Sound DS74s are a fantastic choice for anyone looking for solid sound, great isolation, and comfort. They may not have the “wow factor” of some high-end models, but for their price, they punch way above their weight.

 

BUY NOW

best headphone reviews 2024

DS74
DIRECT SOUND

HIFMAN- Sundara Open Back

The HIFIMAN Sundara headphones are an absolute treat for anyone wanting a step up from consumer headphones. These open-back planar magnetic beauties give you that spacious, “you’re there” feeling. They’re like having a mini concert in your living room, with sound so airy and open, you might forget you’re even wearing headphones.

Let’s talk about the sound. The bass is clean and controlled – not overwhelming, and like most open back headphones a little less prominent than its close back counterpart. The mids are so smooth. Vocals come through crystal-clear, and instruments have this natural warmth that makes everything feel real. As for the treble, it’s bright without ever being harsh, adding a nice sparkle to the overall mix. Whether you’re into pop, rock, or EDM, these headphones deliver a balanced, engaging experience.

Comfort-wise, you’re definitely able to get a decent run of listening on these before they might become uncomfortable. The lightweight headband and breathable ear pads keep you comfy for hours of listening without any pressure points. The build quality is top-notch too, with a solid metal frame that feels sturdy but not heavy.

The open-back design does mean they’re not great for noisy environments or if you need to keep things private, but if you’re in a quiet space, they’re absolutely fantastic. The soundstage is expansive and immersive. You can really get lost listening to music in these headphones.

Overall, the HIFIMAN Sundara headphones deliver premium sound without the premium price tag. If you’re all about that open, natural sound, these are a considerable upgrade to the Sundara Closed and they’re definitely worth checking out.

BUY NOW

hifman headphone review 2025

SUNDARA
HIFMAN

HIFMAN – Sundara Closed

The HIFIMAN Sundara Closed headphones are a total game-changer for anyone who wants a pair of planar magnetic headphones with a big, bold sound at an aggressive price. They are perfect for anyone taking the leap into the world of audiophile headphones and still want the practicality of having a pair of closed back headphones.

First off, let’s talk sound. These headphones aren’t neutral by any means but they are well balanced. The bass is nice and punchy, but it doesn’t try to steal the show. Vocals are upfront and crisp, and instruments pop with clarity. And the treble? It’s bright without ever being harsh or in-your-face. Whether you’re vibing to electronic music or getting lost in indie folk, they handle it all beautifully.

Build quality wise, HIFIMAN did a good job. The large ear cups are comfy with memory foam padding, and the wide leather headband is lightweight, spreading the weight more evenly across your head. There’s a small amount of clamp which will remind you these headphones wont be slipping off your head anytime soon! The closed-back design, compared to the regular open-back Sundara’s, gives you sweet noise isolation, so you can fully immerse yourself in your tunes without the outside world crashing your party.

For a pair of closed back headphones, at this price, the soundstage is very respectable and easy to pick out where instruments are coming from, and have great stereo separation.

So, if you’re looking to take a step into the world of audiophile headphones, and you come across these at an affordable price, the Sundara Closed are a great pick up. They’re a perfect entry point into high-end sound with everyday practicality!

 

BUY NOW

hifman review 2025

SUNDARA
HIFMAN

YAMAHA- HPH-MT8

Yamaha may not be the first name that comes to mind when thinking about studio headphones, but the company has a deep history in professional audio. From their legendary NS-10 studio monitors to their high-end live mixing consoles, Yamaha has been shaping the sound of music for decades. Now, they’ve brought that expertise to the HPH-MT8, a pair of headphones designed for serious monitoring and mixing.

Built with durability and practicality in mind, the HPH-MT8 immediately stands out with its robust construction. The mixture of metal and plastics that make up this headphone, and with a bit of weight behind it, these headphones definitely have a premium feel, while the detachable straight cable eliminates the frustration of tangled cords. Whether you’re using them in a studio, on the road, or in an office, these headphones are built to handle real-world use without falling apart.

When it comes to sound, the HPH-MT8 delivers in all the right ways. They have a balanced, neutral profile with a treble that is smooth and present, and helps bring out detail without ever being harsh. The midrange is natural and well-defined, making it easier to hear how a mix translates across different systems. The bass is tight and controlled, adding weight without overwhelming the mix.

Comfort is another win for the MT8. Whilst slightly on the heavier side compared to some alternatives, the fit is secure yet comfortable, allowing for long sessions without fatigue. The ear pads provide a snug seal without excessive pressure, and the closed-back design helps keep external noise to a minimum.

The Yamaha HPH-MT8 is a serious contender for those who need reliable, high-fidelity monitoring headphones. With excellent sound reproduction, a rugged build, and a design that balances comfort with durability, these headphones are a fantastic choice for mixing, recording, and editing.

 

BUY NOW

HEADPHONE REVIEW - HPH-MT8 YAMAHA 2025

HPH-MT8
YAMAHA

SONY- MDR-M1

Sony’s MDR series has been a studio staple for ages, and the MDR-M1 keeps the legacy alive with a fresh coat of polish. At A$499, these cans deliver a crisp, neutral sound that pros will love and audiophiles will nod approvingly at. A carrying case would’ve been nice, but honestly, with sound this good, you’ll probably want them on your head more than in storage.

Design-wise, Sony sticks to its guns, and why fix what isn’t broken? Classic black earcups with gold and blue accents make them unmistakably MDR, and those red and blue markers for left and right are a nod to studio pros everywhere. Build quality leans lightweight, but don’t mistake that for flimsy – these are built for the long haul. Sony also upped the comfort game with plush earcup padding and a cushier headband, so marathon sessions are no sweat (literally and figuratively).

Inside, the 40mm drivers pack a serious punch, spanning 5Hz to 80kHz for high-resolution audio. While the earcups don’t fold, they do swivel flat, and Sony includes two screw-in cables (four and eight feet) to keep accidental yanks from ruining your take. 

Tight, controlled bass, clean mids, and highs that sparkle without slicing your ears off. Whether you’re tracking, mixing, or just vibing to your favorite records, the MDR-M1s give you a transparent, detailed listen. Plus, minimal sound leakage means no unwanted click tracks bleeding into your recordings.

If you want serious studio headphones with no gimmicks, the Sony MDR-M1 is an easy yes. Just grab a case if you’re on the move – you’ll want to keep these safe.

 

BUY NOW

SONY HEADPHONES REVIEW - MDR-MV1 2025

MDR-M1
SONY

SONY- MDR-MV1

Sony is one of those companies that when you see their name you instantly associate it with premium products, from the PlayStation and Bravia TVs to the A7 series of cameras. They’re a company that can assure quality. They also are no stranger to the audio world creating the walkman portable music player, and microphones such as the legendary modern classic Sony C800G, known as the go to microphone for hip hop, rnb and rap from its introduction in the 90s.

With the company being in the headphone game since the late 70s, Sony’s MDR-MV1 has been built on over 40 years of experience and it shows in all the right places. If you want a pair of open back headphones but have been put off as you feel they lack too much bass, then stop reading now, the MV1 is the headphone for you. 

With a fairly neutral sound profile with a little bass boost, these headphones are perfect for producing and mixing genres that reality focus on the low frequencies. The mids are extremely smooth and does a great job of making vocals sound present but not overbearing. The treble is clean and exciting but is never overly sibilant or distracting.

The MV1 is seriously comfortable, coming in at only 223g, you can spend all day listening to these without worrying about your head hurting. The ear pads are some of the softest I’ve ever used and clamp just enough that the weight is distributed evenly across your head. The open-back design also allows for that natural expansive soundstage .

The headphones come with a detachable lead which has a fixed quarter inch jack on one end and a screw-in 3.5mm connector the other which may be a pain if you ever need to buy a replacement lead. In the box there is also a jack to 3.5mm adapter for when you need to plug into smaller sound sources.

The Sony MDR-MV1 are an incredible pair of headphones. With extreme bass response, and a solid lightweight build, it’s perfect for anyone who needs a reliable set of cans for mixing and mastering.

BUY NOW

SONY HEADPHONES REVIEW - MDR-MV1 2025

MDR-MV1
SONY