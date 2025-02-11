SONY- MDR-MV1

Sony is one of those companies that when you see their name you instantly associate it with premium products, from the PlayStation and Bravia TVs to the A7 series of cameras. They’re a company that can assure quality. They also are no stranger to the audio world creating the walkman portable music player, and microphones such as the legendary modern classic Sony C800G, known as the go to microphone for hip hop, rnb and rap from its introduction in the 90s.

With the company being in the headphone game since the late 70s, Sony’s MDR-MV1 has been built on over 40 years of experience and it shows in all the right places. If you want a pair of open back headphones but have been put off as you feel they lack too much bass, then stop reading now, the MV1 is the headphone for you.

With a fairly neutral sound profile with a little bass boost, these headphones are perfect for producing and mixing genres that reality focus on the low frequencies. The mids are extremely smooth and does a great job of making vocals sound present but not overbearing. The treble is clean and exciting but is never overly sibilant or distracting.

The MV1 is seriously comfortable, coming in at only 223g, you can spend all day listening to these without worrying about your head hurting. The ear pads are some of the softest I’ve ever used and clamp just enough that the weight is distributed evenly across your head. The open-back design also allows for that natural expansive soundstage .

The headphones come with a detachable lead which has a fixed quarter inch jack on one end and a screw-in 3.5mm connector the other which may be a pain if you ever need to buy a replacement lead. In the box there is also a jack to 3.5mm adapter for when you need to plug into smaller sound sources.

The Sony MDR-MV1 are an incredible pair of headphones. With extreme bass response, and a solid lightweight build, it’s perfect for anyone who needs a reliable set of cans for mixing and mastering.

