headphone month 2026

RØDE – NTH-50
Compact and lightweight at just 220 grams, the RØDE NTH-50 are built for creators who need professional sound without carrying a bulky set of headphones. The soft memory foam ear cushions and contoured headband make them comfortable to wear for long sessions while remaining easy to transport between studios, gigs, or home setups.
The dual-sided detachable cable locks securely into place, giving confidence when switching between interfaces, devices, or DJ gear. The build feels premium yet nimble, engineered to withstand regular use while staying portable and versatile.
When it comes to sound, the NTH-50 impress far beyond their size. The custom tuned drivers and resonant chamber deliver rich, controlled lows, natural mids, and smooth highs that reveal every detail of a mix or track. Passive noise isolation helps you focus on the music, whether you’re producing, mixing, or performing live.
Overall the NTH-50 combine portability, reliability, and accurate audio in a sleek on-ear design, making them ideal for DJs, producers, and content creators who want professional sound in a compact package.
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