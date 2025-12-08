Nashville-based, Australian-born singer-songwriter Imogen Clark recently visited the studio, delivering a captivating performance of her track ‘Sebastian.’

The song, featured on her critically praised 2025 album Choking on Fuel, showcases the raw, acoustic-driven energy Clark sought to capture on the record, which was inspired directly by fan requests for an album that mirrors her compelling live shows.

The ‘Sebastian’ session highlights Clark’s rich vocals and deft lyricism, backed on the album by the Australian bluegrass group Midnight Chicken.

This performance offers a focused glimpse into an album that runs an emotional gamut, featuring collaborations with legends like Mickey Raphael, Tommy Emmanuel, and Jim Lauderdale.

Currently riding high from a sold-out UK tour and a slated performance at AMERICANAFEST, Clark continues to bring her heartfelt songwriting to a global audience.

