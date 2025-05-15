Wild Rivers Swing By Happy Mag for Shoeys, Stories, and a Side of The Weeknd

Canadian indie trio Wild Rivers have officially cracked the Aussie code: turn up, sell out, sip from a shoe, repeat. Midway through their debut Australian tour — with packed rooms in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney — the band dropped by Happy HQ for a chat.

We got candid with the trio about creative evolution, late-night influences (spoiler: The Weeknd is on repeat), and what it’s like touring the world on the back of two critically-acclaimed albums in one year.

Platinum-selling and perpetually chilled, Khalid Yassein, Devan Glover and Andrew Oliver may have started their journey in the dorm rooms of Queen’s University in Ontario, but in 2024 they’re riding a serious wave. Not only have they racked up over a billion streams globally, they’re fresh off a string of sold-out North American and UK shows, scored a Juno nomination for Never Better, and picked up a GAFFA nod for Breakthrough International Artist. Oh, and Thinking ‘Bout Love went Platinum here in Australia.

During our time together, they spoke about the back-to-back process of creating Never Better and Better Now, and teased upcoming remixes, including a dreamy rework of Simp Song featuring Madi Diaz. Despite the polished pop-folk sheen of their records, Wild Rivers don’t take themselves too seriously — as evidenced by their enthusiastic embrace of Australia’s chaotic shoey tradition. Yes, plural.

From sideline success to centre stage, Wild Rivers are in their moment — grounded, grateful, and clearly having a bloody good time. Keep an eye out for their remix drops, and maybe a collab with The Weeknd someday (we’re manifesting).

