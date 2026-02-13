Kitty of the Valley have been quietly building a name for themselves with sweaty live shows around the city, picking up new followers every time they hit the stage.

The four-piece swung by for a Live From Happy session, delivering a tight rendition of their track ‘Krautrock’ – all driving guitars, steady motorik pulse and controlled chaos.

Their sound sits somewhere between alt-rock and dance-punk.The kind of band you’ll want to put your friends onto early.

Kitty of the Valley is Allegra Pezzullo on vocals, Howard Goodsall on guitar, Dylan Thompson on bass and Josh Blythe on drums.

The performance was made possible by Stringjoy and Pig Hog Cables.

