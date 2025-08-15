In a spontaneous studio session that blurred the lines between intimacy and spirituality, Grammy-nominated Tibetan artist Tenzin Choegyal and Matt Corby, producer and performer on Tenzin’s record, conjured a mesmerising, improvised performance.

The duo, known for their collaboration on ‘Snow Flower,’ a meditative exploration of 432Hz frequencies and Tibetan soundscapes, brought their signature fusion of soulful harmonies and melodies to an unscripted live setting.

The session, shrouded in the kind of organic creativity that defines their work, wove together an emotive Corby with Choegyal’s transcendence.

Their music, often described as a “guided soundscape meditation,” seemed to channel something beyond the room, a dialogue between ancient tradition and modern improvisation.

The collaboration underscores a shared belief in music’s healing power, a theme central to Snowflower’s ethos. And boy do we feel healed!

With Pig Hog Cables ensuring pristine sound, the session was a testament to the magic that unfolds when two artists surrender to the moment.