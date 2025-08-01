This is what happens when talent meets total trust. 18-year-old indie-pop artist IXARAS joined forces with producer Dave Jenkins JR for a Live From Happy session, and magic happened.

They entered Happy HQ with zero plan and left with Fabric, a sparkling indie-pop track built from scratch, captured in one studio session and brought to life with cameras rolling.

With her signature vulnerability and Dave’s production finesse, this one’s something special.

Powered by adidas Originals, Live From Happy: Superstar Sessions give artists the time and space to just create.