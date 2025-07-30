[gtranslate]

Live From Happy Superstar Session

with IXARAS & Dave Jenkins JR

PRESENTED BYadidas logo

ixraras phtot shoot for adidas and happy mag 2025

Live From Happy Superstar Session with IXARAS and Dave Jenkins JR.

IXARAS stepped into Happy HQ for a Live From Happy Superstar Session, alongside producer, musician, and all-round legend Dave Jenkins JR.

In less than 12 hours, the duo walked into the studio with nothing and walked out with Fabric, a fully-formed indie pop gem, made in real time with cameras rolling.

black and white photo shoot ixaras
IXARAS and Dave Jenkins JR at Happy Mag for adidas Superstar – Live from Happy Sessions 2025

Ahead of stepping into the live sesh, IXARAS and up Dave Jenkins JR styled up for a photo shoot – which is total fire.🔥  

photo shoot adidas ixaras 2025
IXARAS at Happy Mag for adidas Superstar – Live from Happy Sessions 2025

 

dave jenkins jr at happy mag 2025 - adidas
Dave Jenkins JR at Happy Mag for adidas Superstar – Live from Happy Sessions 2025

 

ixaras for adidas - happy mag - black and white shoot 2025
IXARAS at Happy Mag for adidas Superstar – Live from Happy Sessions 2025

 

ixaras and dave black and white photo shoot for adidas - 2025
IXARAS and Dave Jenkins JR at Happy Mag for adidas Superstar – Live from Happy Sessions 2025

Big thanks to @adidasau for supporting artists who bring their whole selves to the table.

 