Live From Happy Superstar Session with IXARAS and Dave Jenkins JR.

IXARAS stepped into Happy HQ for a Live From Happy Superstar Session, alongside producer, musician, and all-round legend Dave Jenkins JR.

In less than 12 hours, the duo walked into the studio with nothing and walked out with Fabric, a fully-formed indie pop gem, made in real time with cameras rolling.

Ahead of stepping into the live sesh, IXARAS and up Dave Jenkins JR styled up for a photo shoot – which is total fire.🔥

