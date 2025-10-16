Minor Gold performs
‘Lighter Shade of Blue’
Minor Gold hit the studio for an intimate performance of ‘Lighter Shade of Blue’ Live from Happy
The award-winning duo Minor Gold recently brought their signature sound to the studio for a special Country Music Month Live from Happy, treating the audience to a captivating performance of the track, ‘Lighter Shade of Blue.’
The ARIA-nominated pair, comprised of Canadian Tracy McNeil and Australian Dan Parsons, filled the room with their sun-dappled folk-rock and celebrated sixth-sense harmonies.
The session highlighted the duo’s heartfelt songwriting, free-spirited rhythms, and the undeniable stage chemistry that has become their hallmark.
Since forming in 2022, Minor Gold has built a formidable reputation for crafting music that evokes journeys down desert highways and through coastal canyons.
Their highly anticipated sophomore album, Way to the Sun, released on July 25. Recorded in California with producer Dan Horne, early singles have already garnered high-rotation support on Double J and ABC Country, signaling another critically acclaimed release from the brilliant duo.
