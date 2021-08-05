For his session, Renwick travelled as light as possible, using just the piano. Playing spaciously, the reverberant chords of Limbo filled the spaces between the vocal phrases, but still left ample room for contemplation.

“I’m basically ripping off those Gymnopedies [by French composer, Erik Satie],” Renwick confessed before the session.“This song’s about someone in the lead up to doing something terrible, hurting someone’s feelings. I think for a lot of people, the days leading up to something are worse than the act itself.”

Check out the performance below:

The Live at Enmore series is made possible with the help of our tech partner Audio-Technica. Here’s a list of the microphones that were used to capture this incredible performance:

For a clean, consistent capture of a dynamic vocal, the AE4100 ticks just about every box.

The piano is a complex miking challenge. To capture all that top-end sparkle, we went with the AT4047.

Completing the picture for the piano were two mics on the rear. For this task, we opted for the robust, yet sensitive, AT4051b small-diaphragm cardioid condenser.

