Emerging artist RinRin showcases why the world is watching.

Perth’s rising rock sensation RinRin stormed into the Live from Happy studio for a fiery performance of their track ‘Smokebomb.’

She brought her signature guitar mastery and fierce vocals, reminding everyone why she’s one of Australia’s most exciting emerging artists.

The alt-metal queen tore through the session with punk-fuelled intensity.

This session proves why RinRin is poised for international breakout.

Special thanks to Kraken Black Spiced Rum for making this session possible.

Watch the full performance now and keep up with RinRin on Instagram!