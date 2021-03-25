RINSE Performs ‘Back Into Your Arms’ Live at Enmore
RINSE is the moniker of Brisbane solo artist Joe Agius. The multi-talented musician has been a long-time collaborator of Hatchie, both as a producer and video director.
The video for Back Into Your Arms is rich with goth-pop visual and sonic references, but this vision of the track was reimagined for Live at Enmore.
Featuring Hatchie and special guest Matt Mason of DMA’S on cello, the ’80s sheen of the original production gave way to a much more intimate interpretation of the song.
Back Into Your Arms was Mixed and Recorded by Dan Shaw and Radi Safi
The jangles of the chorus-soaked guitar were still present in the live version of Back Into Your Arms, but with a new acoustic identity. The vocals of RINSE and Hatchie were beautifully woven into the texture of Mason’s cello.
“I wrote the lyrics during quarantine lockdown,” says RINSE about Back Into Your Arms. “A lot of my friends were breaking up under the stresses of all that. And I know that inspired me to write the song, which is about whether or not being with each other, in each other’s arms, is enough to make something that’s really difficult work.”
Check out the performance below:
