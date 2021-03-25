RINSE is the moniker of Brisbane solo artist Joe Agius. The multi-talented musician has been a long-time collaborator of Hatchie, both as a producer and video director.

The video for Back Into Your Arms is rich with goth-pop visual and sonic references, but this vision of the track was reimagined for Live at Enmore.

Featuring Hatchie and special guest Matt Mason of DMA’S on cello, the ’80s sheen of the original production gave way to a much more intimate interpretation of the song.

Back Into Your Arms was Mixed and Recorded by Dan Shaw and Radi Safi