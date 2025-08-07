Indie-folk stars Rowena Wise and Didirri brought their mesmerising chemistry to the studio in a spellbinding Live from Happy session, performing their poignant single, “No Cure For Love.”

The stripped-back rendition highlighted their crystalline harmonies and raw lyrical storytelling, leaving listeners in awe of their emotional depth.

Fresh off their sold-out Australian tour, the duo showcased why they’re two of the country’s most compelling voices.

The track, released via Beloved Records, delves into the complexities of long-term love—a theme that resonated powerfully in their live delivery.

Fans who missed their tour dates can still experience the magic by streaming “No Cure For Love”—an evocative blend of indie-folk melancholy and breathtaking melody.

Special thanks to Seeker, Pig Hog Cables, and Stringjoy for supporting live music and making these sessions possible.