Naarm’s alt-rock rising stars, sleepazoid, deliver a raucous live session ahead of their support slot for indie sensation Faye Webster

The quintet has dropped a blistering Live from Happy performance of “85/Chomp”, showcasing the raw energy and genre-blurring sound that’s earned them acclaim.

The session captures the band’s signature blend of grunge grit, shoegaze atmospherics, and post-punk urgency, with frontwoman Nette France’s vocals cutting through the chaos.

Fresh off their debut EP running with the dogs (March 2025), the band (Nette France, Josef Pabis, Luca Soprano, George Inglis, and Jim Duong) has been on a roll, landing triple j rotation for “ALICE” and praise from Rolling Stone Australia.

Now, they’re gearing up to support Faye Webster on her Australian tour, including shows at Melbourne’s Forum (July 12–13) and Sydney’s Enmore Theatre (July 15–16).

“85/Chomp” epitomises sleepazoid’s ethos: mellow verses explode into riotous choruses, a dynamic the band calls “anxious calm meets explosive chaos”.

The track, like their EP, reflects on modern life’s frenetic pace, with “CHOMP” serving as a “reminder not to delay difficult decisions”.

With their Faye Webster dates looming and a live reputation growing, sleepazoid is poised for a breakout 2025.

Stream running with the dogs and grab tickets via their official links.

Special thanks to sponsors Seeker, Pig Hog Cables, and Stringjoy for supporting this session.