The groundbreaking Haisla hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids (SNRK) brought their signature energy to a Live from Happy session, performing fan favourites “MURDER SHE WROTE” and “SHAPESHIFTER” with raw intensity.

Fresh off their historic Juno Award win for Red Future, the first Indigenous artists to claim Rap Album of the Year, the duo showcased their lyrical prowess and unshakable stage presence.

SNRK’s performance underscored their mission to amplify Indigenous voices through hip-hop, blending sharp storytelling with beats that bridge tradition and modernity.

“We made this album to add voices for Indigenous people in the future,” said Yung Trybez during their Juno acceptance speech.

The session, supported by sponsors Almighty and Pig Hog Cables, highlighted SNRK’s resilience, especially after losing their studio in an April fire.

Yet, as always, they turned adversity into art, proving why they’re Canada’s most vital rap act.