Melbourne’s beloved garage-rock outfit The Pretty Littles swung by our studio to deliver a blistering Live from Happy performance of “Darky Gardiner” – the raw, emotionally charged opener from their long-awaited new album Force.

Inspired by Richard Flanagan’s devastating novel Narrow Road to the Deep North, the track blends gritty, melancholic guitar tones with a lingering sense of sorrow, even lifting the book’s “battered cuda and chips” line.

It’s the first song the band wrote entirely together with their expanded lineup, now featuring Sam, Liam, and JP of Neighbourhood Youth alongside frontman Jack Parsons.

The album was “a real bastard to make” – recorded in scattered sessions, with songs rewritten on the fly and JP even laying down drums for ‘Australian Dream’ fresh off a long-haul flight, never having heard the track before. But the result is their most vital work yet, from the howling gang vocals of ‘Possum’ to the sprawling, seven-minute suburban dissection of ‘Australian Dream’ – a song Jack thought might never be finished.

Force is out now, and the band’s hitting the road to bring these songs to life. Welcome back, Pretty Littles – louder, fiercer, and more alive than ever.

The Pretty Little’s latest album Force is out now, give it a listen here.

Stay Connected to The Pretty Littles via Instagram.

Big thanks to Pig Hog Cables and Seeker Brewing for making it happen.

Stay connected to Pig Hog on their Instagram or visit them here.

Stay connected to Seeker Brewing via Instagram or visit them here.