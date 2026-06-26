Volatile Ways unleash chaos.

Newcastle deathcore unit Volatile Ways recently stormed into the Happy studio for an exclusive performance of ‘Pink Mist Wish List.’

The track, taken from their debut LP Perfect Dark, showcases the band’s signature blend of hard-hitting mosh and technical precision.

Released via Bereave In God Records, the 25-minute album delivers eight tracks of relentless intensity including ‘God Will Be Cut,’ ‘The Invocation of Doom,’ and ‘Televised Suicide.’

The session captured the band’s raw energy in an intimate setting, allowing fans to experience their ferocious sound up close.

Volatile Ways continue to cement their status as one of Australia’s most promising heavy acts.

Special thanks to Kraken Black Spiced Rum for supporting the session. Perfect Dark is available now.

Keep up with Volatile Ways here!