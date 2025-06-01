B-DYN – SSL
The SSL B-DYN 500 series module is a bold, character-rich dynamics processor that captures the essence of the rare SL 4000B console. With its transformer-coupled signal path and stepped controls, the B-DYN is all about attitude, delivering punchy compression and tight gating that adds instant vibe to any signal.
The compressor section features fixed attack times, selectable ratios, and stepped threshold and release controls modeled after SSL’s iconic bus compressor. It’s quick, assertive, and excels at gluing tracks together with that unmistakable analog edge. A built-in sidechain high-pass filter helps retain low-end energy without triggering over-compression – great for mixes that need to stay full and dynamic.
Switchable gate and expander modes give the B-DYN even more versatility, with stepped release times that mirror the compressor’s behavior for consistent response. It’s particularly effective on drums, guitars, and vocals when you want to inject energy and presence.
You’ll also find a link switch on the unit, which allows it to handle stereo sources with ease, keeping everything locked in and cohesive. At $1100 AUD, the B-DYN offers a vintage-inspired alternative to cleaner dynamics processors, making it a go-to for those seeking color, impact, and unmistakable SSL punch in their 500 series setup.
