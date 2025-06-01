[gtranslate]

series 500 month happy mag 2025

Welcome to 500 Series Month, where we’re diving into the gear that’s changing the game in studios.

These compact modules punch well above their weight, offering everything from smooth saturation to tight compression.

Whether you’re chasing vintage warmth or a modern edge, there’s something here for every sound. Let’s take a closer look at the tools making an impact behind the scenes.

best 500 series reviews 2025

 

 

E-DYN Series  – SSL

The SSL E-DYN 500 series module brings classic SSL dynamics control into the modern studio with a versatile compressor and gate/expander in one compact unit. Designed for precision and transparency, it’s ideal for engineers who need clean, controlled dynamics with that familiar SSL tone.

The compressor section features two fixed attack times, a sidechain high-pass filter, and continuously variable controls for threshold, ratio, and release – offering fine-tuned control over everything from subtle glue to assertive compression. The variable ratio and smooth gain structure make it especially useful on vocals, instruments, and mix elements that demand nuance.

On the gate/expander side, the E-DYN offers a fair bit of flexibility, including a fast attack switch and a release time that extends up to 4 seconds. This makes the unit especially effective on percussive material, allowing for both tight gating and natural decays.

The E-DYN also features stereo link functionality, ensuring balanced processing on stereo sources, making the E-DYN a strong choice for bus duties as well as individual tracks. While it leans toward a clean, transparent sound, it still retains that signature SSL character we all know a love.

At $1100 AUD, the E-DYN is a powerful and precise dynamics tool for any 500 series rack – perfect for modern workflows that demand control without coloration.

BUY NOW

 

best 500 series reviews 2025 - ssl -E-DYN

E-DYN
SSL

 

B-DYN – SSL

The SSL B-DYN 500 series module is a bold, character-rich dynamics processor that captures the essence of the rare SL 4000B console. With its transformer-coupled signal path and stepped controls, the B-DYN is all about attitude, delivering punchy compression and tight gating that adds instant vibe to any signal.

The compressor section features fixed attack times, selectable ratios, and stepped threshold and release controls modeled after SSL’s iconic bus compressor. It’s quick, assertive, and excels at gluing tracks together with that unmistakable analog edge. A built-in sidechain high-pass filter helps retain low-end energy without triggering over-compression – great for mixes that need to stay full and dynamic.

Switchable gate and expander modes give the B-DYN even more versatility, with stepped release times that mirror the compressor’s behavior for consistent response. It’s particularly effective on drums, guitars, and vocals when you want to inject energy and presence.

You’ll also find a link switch on the unit, which allows it to handle stereo sources with ease, keeping everything locked in and cohesive. At $1100 AUD, the B-DYN offers a vintage-inspired alternative to cleaner dynamics processors, making it a go-to for those seeking color, impact, and unmistakable SSL punch in their 500 series setup.

 

BUY NOW

 

 

best 500 series reviews 2025 - SSL - B-DYN

B-DYN
SSL

32Cpre+ – Harrison

The Harrison 32Cpre+ brings the soul of the legendary 3232 console into the modern studio with a preamp that blends musicality, precision, and vintage charm. Known for their iconic role in shaping countless hit records, Harrison’s legacy runs deep — and the 32Cpre+ proudly carries that torch.

Delivering up to 70dB of clean, smooth gain, the 32Cpre+ covers everything from delicate ribbon mics to hot condenser sources. Standard features like phantom power, phase reversal, and a -20dB pad are present, but what really sets this unit apart is its dual filter section. With a 12dB/oct slope and broad frequency ranges — high-pass from 25Hz to 3.15kHz and low-pass from 20kHz to 160Hz — it allows for precise tone shaping right at the source. These filters are especially useful when tracking, making it easy to carve out unwanted rumble or harshness without needing outboard EQ.

The Jensen transformer in the signal path adds subtle warmth and smooth transient handling, giving tracks that classic, polished console feel without overwhelming the source.

With front-panel XLR and Hi-Z DI inputs, the 32Cpre+ is as versatile as it is elegant. At $1315 AUD, it’s a premium yet accessible choice for anyone after a preamp that combines clean performance with unmistakable analog character from one of audio’s true heritage names.

BUY NOW

 

best 500 series reviews 2025 - harrison MR3eq

32CPRE+
HARRISON

MR3eq – Harrison

The Harrison MR3eq is a beautifully musical 3-band equalizer that channels the tone and flexibility of the classic MR3 console EQ section into a modern 500 series format. With its smooth response, smart layout, and versatile controls, it’s an excellent choice for engineers seeking characterful but precise tone shaping.

Each of the three bands offers up to ±10dB of gain, with overlapping ranges that allow for detailed sculpting. The high band operates from 800Hz to 15kHz and functions as a shelf by default — but with the press of a button, it becomes a parametric bell with a musical Q that narrows as you boost, letting you zero in on brightness without harshness. The mid band is fully parametric with variable Q and covers 400Hz to 8kHz, ideal for carving space in dense mixes or enhancing vocal presence. The low band spans from 40Hz to 800Hz, with a switchable shelf/bell mode for deep, controlled bottom end.

A high-pass filter — identical to the one on the 32Cpre+ — adds further control, sweeping from 25Hz to 3.15kHz at a 12dB/oct slope, perfect for cleaning up mud or tightening lows.

Priced at $715 AUD, the MR3eq delivers serious sonic flexibility and vintage-flavored clarity, making it a standout EQ for tracking, mixing, or sweetening just about any source.

BUY NOW

 

MR3eq HARRISON

MR3EQ
HARRISON