The SSL E-DYN 500 series module brings classic SSL dynamics control into the modern studio with a versatile compressor and gate/expander in one compact unit. Designed for precision and transparency, it’s ideal for engineers who need clean, controlled dynamics with that familiar SSL tone.

The compressor section features two fixed attack times, a sidechain high-pass filter, and continuously variable controls for threshold, ratio, and release – offering fine-tuned control over everything from subtle glue to assertive compression. The variable ratio and smooth gain structure make it especially useful on vocals, instruments, and mix elements that demand nuance.

On the gate/expander side, the E-DYN offers a fair bit of flexibility, including a fast attack switch and a release time that extends up to 4 seconds. This makes the unit especially effective on percussive material, allowing for both tight gating and natural decays.

The E-DYN also features stereo link functionality, ensuring balanced processing on stereo sources, making the E-DYN a strong choice for bus duties as well as individual tracks. While it leans toward a clean, transparent sound, it still retains that signature SSL character we all know a love.

At $1100 AUD, the E-DYN is a powerful and precise dynamics tool for any 500 series rack – perfect for modern workflows that demand control without coloration.

