The Stam 4K-5+ Stereo Bus Compressor is an expanded, thoughtfully improved take on the classic ’80s SSL G-bus compressor – the same iconic sound responsible for countless hit records. Known for its slow attack and fast release settings, the original was built into one of the era’s most legendary consoles.

Since 2013, Stam Audio from Viña del Mar, Chile, has been crafting high-quality, affordable reproductions of classic studio gear. SSL-style compressors are everywhere now, but Stam’s stands apart by using reverse-engineered gold DBX 202C VCA clones, pushing 1% total harmonic distortion, a key detail for capturing the rich, gritty tone of true vintage SSL units.

Stam has refined their SSL clones over several versions (I own an early model myself), and with the 4K-5+, they seem to have truly nailed it. All the essentials are here: Threshold, Make-Up Gain, Attack, Release, Ratio, and a sidechain high-pass filter.

What really sets the 4K-5+ apart is the addition of a Modern/Vintage toggle switch. Slapping the Stam across a mix bus delivers exactly what you want from this kind of compressor – punchy glue, a hint of aggression, and that polished, finished feel. Flip the toggle, and you’ll notice a subtle shift: a touch more top-end sheen and reduced harmonic distortion in Modern mode, or a richer, grittier character in Vintage. It’s a small but powerful tweak that lets you fine-tune your mix’s final polish.

The Stam 4K-5+ Stereo Bus Compressor is available for around $1380 AUD, and you can find it through reputable music gear retailers, including Mixmasters in Australia.

BUY NOW