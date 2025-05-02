Klanghabitat – Cassiopeia MKII
Meet the Klanghabitat Cassiopeia MKII, a 500-series stereo tube saturation unit that keeps things beautifully simple with just three knobs and a bypass switch. Sometimes less really is more, and this box is all about focused, musical saturation.
Klanghabitat (“sound habitat”) is a Swedish company run by Marvin Carbuhn and Christian Sager, with hardware built in Germany. They specialize in tube saturation and offer two main units: the stereo Cassiopeia and mono Lyra, plus plugin versions for digital workflows.
The Cassiopeia MKII features Saturation, to drive a matched pair of JJ ECC83 (12AX7) tubes; Intensity, a wet/dry mix knob; and Output, offering ±12dB of gain. A new bypass switch (a major MKII upgrade) allows for quick A/B comparisons. The internal LEDs glow green in bypass, orange when engaged, and flash red with signal – a fun visual, though ultimately secondary to the sound.
On a drum bus, it adds instant harmonic density and tight, controlled saturation that helps elements pop in the mix without overwhelming them. Used across a full mix or master, it requires a more careful touch — push it too hard and it can overcook the signal. But with subtle tweaks to the Saturation and Intensity knobs, you can easily dial in warmth, weight, and sweetness.
True to the label printed inside the unit – “saturation made simple” – the Cassiopeia MKII delivers exactly that.
It’s available now via Klanghabitat’s webstore and pro audio dealers for around $1500 AUD, and for those wanting a taste before committing to the hardware, there’s a solid plugin version available too.
