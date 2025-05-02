[gtranslate]

series 500 month happy mag 2025

Welcome to 500 Series Month, where we’re diving into the gear that’s changing the game in studios.

These compact modules punch well above their weight, offering everything from smooth saturation to tight compression.

Whether you’re chasing vintage warmth or a modern edge, there’s something here for every sound. Let’s take a closer look at the tools making an impact behind the scenes.

series 500 month

 

4K-5+ – Stam Audio

The Stam 4K-5+ Stereo Bus Compressor is an expanded, thoughtfully improved take on the classic ’80s SSL G-bus compressor – the same iconic sound responsible for countless hit records. Known for its slow attack and fast release settings, the original was built into one of the era’s most legendary consoles.

Since 2013, Stam Audio from Viña del Mar, Chile, has been crafting high-quality, affordable reproductions of classic studio gear. SSL-style compressors are everywhere now, but Stam’s stands apart by using reverse-engineered gold DBX 202C VCA clones, pushing 1% total harmonic distortion, a key detail for capturing the rich, gritty tone of true vintage SSL units.

Stam has refined their SSL clones over several versions (I own an early model myself), and with the 4K-5+, they seem to have truly nailed it. All the essentials are here: Threshold, Make-Up Gain, Attack, Release, Ratio, and a sidechain high-pass filter.

What really sets the 4K-5+ apart is the addition of a Modern/Vintage toggle switch. Slapping the Stam across a mix bus delivers exactly what you want from this kind of compressor – punchy glue, a hint of aggression, and that polished, finished feel. Flip the toggle, and you’ll notice a subtle shift: a touch more top-end sheen and reduced harmonic distortion in Modern mode, or a richer, grittier character in Vintage. It’s a small but powerful tweak that lets you fine-tune your mix’s final polish.

The Stam 4K-5+ Stereo Bus Compressor is available for around $1380 AUD, and you can find it through reputable music gear retailers, including Mixmasters in Australia.

BUY NOW

 

 

 

Stam 4K-5 - BEST 500 SERIES 2025

4K-5+
STAM AUDIO

 

BiG – SPL

Adding serious size and dimension to a mix without harming mono compatibility isn’t easy, but the SPL BiG handles it with style. Built for the 500-series format, this smart, understated unit enhances any stereo source with a few carefully chosen controls.

SPL (Sound Performance Lab) has been crafting respected pro audio gear in Germany since 1983, earning a cult following with products like the Tube Vitalizer. True to form, the BiG offers subtle sonic enhancement without sacrificing musicality.

Billed as a “stereo bigger maker,” the BiG features a simple but effective control set: Bigness increases the width effect, Range limits widening to higher frequencies, Stage moves the image forward or backward, and a Bass switch tightens the low end. Together, they allow precise control over your stereo image.

While SPL keeps the technical workings a secret – no mid/side processing is involved — the results speak for themselves: rich, spacious mixes that remain tight and mono-compatible.

Whether used subtly to polish a track or pushed for dramatic effect, the BiG adds lushness and depth without losing focus. For those who prefer working in-the-box, SPL also offers a plugin version that captures much of the hardware’s character.

Available now for around $899 AUD, the SPL BiG is an essential tool for any mix engineer seeking width without compromise.

BUY NOW

 

 

BiG – SPL REVIEW - 500 SERIES 2025

BiG
SPL

Louder than Liftoff – 1 -Track

Louder Than Liftoff’s 1-Track is a masterful 500-series unit that captures all the best parts of recording to tape, the EQ bumps, saturation, and punch, without the headaches of running a real machine.

Drawing from the acclaimed modules in their Silver Bullet mix bus processor, the 1-Track brings the Tape-C and Mass Drvr circuits into a single-channel 500-series format. It’s designed to emulate founder Brad McGowan’s MCI JH-110A tape machine, with internal jumpers offering a Studer-style flatter response option for those who like to tweak.

Engage the TAPE button to drive the signal as you would on a hot tape channel. Hit the MOJO button to add transformer and op-amp saturation, delivering classic American console punch. The EMPHASIS button activates a one-knob tone control for midrange sculpting, and the TEXTURE control lets you dial in tape character – from vintage warmth to modern clarity.

The result is a simple but powerful unit that lets you add authentic analog mojo during tracking or mixing, with tons of flexibility. No tape costs, no machine maintenance, just that unmistakable sound.

The Louder Than Liftoff 1-Track is available now and makes it dangerously easy to want a rack full for tracking multiple sources – giving every recording that elusive tape magic without the traditional hassle.

BUY NOW

 

 

500 series review - track 1louder than liftoff

1 – TRACK
LOUDER THAN LIFTOFF

Klanghabitat – Cassiopeia MKII

Meet the Klanghabitat Cassiopeia MKII, a 500-series stereo tube saturation unit that keeps things beautifully simple with just three knobs and a bypass switch. Sometimes less really is more, and this box is all about focused, musical saturation.

Klanghabitat (“sound habitat”) is a Swedish company run by Marvin Carbuhn and Christian Sager, with hardware built in Germany. They specialize in tube saturation and offer two main units: the stereo Cassiopeia and mono Lyra, plus plugin versions for digital workflows.

The Cassiopeia MKII features Saturation, to drive a matched pair of JJ ECC83 (12AX7) tubes; Intensity, a wet/dry mix knob; and Output, offering ±12dB of gain. A new bypass switch (a major MKII upgrade) allows for quick A/B comparisons. The internal LEDs glow green in bypass, orange when engaged, and flash red with signal – a fun visual, though ultimately secondary to the sound.

On a drum bus, it adds instant harmonic density and tight, controlled saturation that helps elements pop in the mix without overwhelming them. Used across a full mix or master, it requires a more careful touch — push it too hard and it can overcook the signal. But with subtle tweaks to the Saturation and Intensity knobs, you can easily dial in warmth, weight, and sweetness.

True to the label printed inside the unit – “saturation made simple” – the Cassiopeia MKII delivers exactly that.

It’s available now via Klanghabitat’s webstore and pro audio dealers for around $1500 AUD, and for those wanting a taste before committing to the hardware, there’s a solid plugin version available too.

BUY NOW

 

 

CASSIOPEIA MKII
KLANGHABITAT