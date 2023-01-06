Happy’s Best New Books
Updated weekly by the fine folk at Happy Mag, these are the best new books that this week has to offer from Australia and around the world!
Rock Me On The Water – 1974 – The Year Los Angeles Transformed Movies, Music, Television and Politics (now in paperback) is a standout snapshot of cultural history from Atlantic Senior Editor Ronald Brownstein – “one of America’s best political journalists” ( The Economist) tells the story of LA’s creative peak. Through film, music, and television studios around Sunset Boulevard, Brownstein shines a clear and electrifying light on the explosion of popular culture through the lens of a younger generation intent on change.