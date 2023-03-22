Touring and Mental Health: The Essential Guide for Musicians and Touring Personnel

The music industry is a glamorous and exciting world, but behind the scenes, touring can take a toll on the physical and mental health of musicians and touring personnel, which makes this guide timely.

Touring can be a thrilling experience for musicians, but it can also be emotionally and physically taxing (just ask Lorde). That’s where “Touring and Mental Health: The Music Industry Manual” comes in, edited by Tamsin Embleton, an attachment-based psychotherapist and the Director of the Music Industry Therapists and Coaches (MITC).

This comprehensive manual is a must-have for anyone working in the music industry, offering practical strategies, resources, and cutting-edge research to help identify and cope with the various physical and psychological difficulties that can arise while on tour. From mental health to addiction, relationship problems to physical health, and even crisis management and post-tour recovery, this book covers it all.

“I wish this book had been around when I first started touring … It should be the first thing we all pack when we head out on the road.” Philip Selway, Radiohead.

But what sets “Touring and Mental Health” apart is the personal recollections from musicians and touring personnel, including Nile Rodgers, Justin Hawkins, and Katie Melua, who share their experiences with peak performance, performance anxiety, and the demands of the music business.

The book is also praised by industry professionals, including James Ainscough, CEO of Help Musicians UK, who says it can “add decades to a career, give wisdom to the most exhausted mind, and offer encouragement to every burdened heart.” Marty Hom, Tour Manager for Fleetwood Mac, Shakira, and Beyoncé, calls it the “perfect book at the perfect time,” while Professor Brett Kahr, Senior Fellow at Tavistock Institute of Medical Psychology, hails it as a “remarkable encyclopaedia of wisdom” that should be read by every artist and psychological worker.

Overall, “Touring and Mental Health” is a timely and essential guide for musicians and those working in live music. It’s like having a therapist in your back pocket, providing insights and strategies to help navigate the ups and downs of life on the road. It’s a must-read for anyone looking to prioritize their mental and physical well-being while pursuing their passion in the music industry.

Touring and Mental Health: The Music Industry Manual is out now via all good booksellers and Omni Press.