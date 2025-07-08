Olivia Rodrigo funds Free Therapy for Tour Crew in groundbreaking Mental Health move

Free therapy for her team? That’s just how Rodrigo rolls.

Olivia Rodrigo is setting a new standard for artist-led care.

Her guitarist, Daisy Spencer, recently revealed that the 22-year-old star provided free, accessible therapy for her entire 102-show ‘Guts World Tour’ crew, a rare and transformative gesture in the music industry.

Spencer, speaking on The Stage Left Podcast, called it “the coolest thing ever,” a lifeline for band and crew members battling the gruelling demands of touring.

“I utilised the crap out of that,” she admitted, praising Olivia Rodrigo and tour manager Marty Hom for making sessions available even during breaks.

Mental health struggles are rampant in the industry, with musicians three times more likely to suffer depression due to relentless schedules and isolation.

Rodrigo’s initiative aligns with broader efforts, like the Music Industry Therapy Collective’s 24/7 support service.

Fresh off a pyro-filled Glastonbury headline set (complete with a surprise duet with The Cure’s Robert Smith), Olivia Rodrigo proves her star power extends far beyond the stage.