Happy’s Winter Guide To Tasmania
Hobart
Salamanca Markets
Kick back in Hobart’s historic sandstone warehouses every Saturday at the buzzing Salamanca Market. Over 300 stalls spill onto the waterfront, flaunting Tassie’s coolest stuff – local art, unique handmade gifts, and stalls loaded with fresh produce like cherries, cheeses, and fragrant lavender bundles.
Live tunes, tempting food truck smells, and the lively banter of locals and wanderers set the mood. Treat yourself to melt-in-your-mouth pastries or sip Tasmanian cider, and soak in the energy of this top-tier market.
Mount Wellington/Kunanyi
Reaching a towering 1,271 meters (4,170 feet), Mount Wellington, also known by its Aboriginal name of Kunanyi, is the majestic dolerite giant that owns the Hobart skyline in Tassie. Part of the Wellington Ranges its multiple trails make up much of the 40-kilometer stretch of mountains north of Hobart.
Kunanyi isn’t just a pretty face – it’s home to unique plant and animal species like the Tasmanian devil, the spotted-tailed quoll, and the wedge-tailed eagle. Winter paints the summit in a snowy blanket, creating opportunities for skiing and snowboarding.
But this mountain isn’t just about nature – it holds cultural significance for the Aboriginal people of Tasmania. Home of the nine great spirits who shaped the world, it remains a sacred site for many Aboriginal communities.
Dark Mofo
Dark Mofo is kicking back in 2024, but fear not – there are still a few festival favourites on the menu for this year.
The Winter Feast, a popular culinary event featuring long table dinners and unique foodie experiences, will take place from June 13-23. The Nude Solstice Swim ritual returns on June 21, offering a refreshing start to the summer solstice, and the Mona Gala, will be held at the Museum of Old and New Art (Mona) on June 14.
Southern Lights
Discover the Southern Lights, aka the Aurora Australis, right in Tasmania—no need to travel to Norway for a natural light show. Nestled close to the South Pole with minimal light pollution, Tassie offers prime viewing spots, from remote beaches to mountain peaks.
Tips: monitor geomagnetic forecasts, escape city lights for pristine locations, bundle up, and bring a strong camera game. Key spots include South Arm Peninsula, Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park, Bruny Island, and Mount Wellington.
For guidance, check Tasmania’s Parks & Wildlife Service or join guided aurora chasing tours. With planning, patience, and luck, Tassie may gift you a celestial dance to remember.
Willie Smith’s Cider and Mid Winter Festival
There is a lot to love about this crew, especially their cider, which is ACE warmed up with the addition of a few spices (recipe on their website), but also because they have been a Tassie mainstay with their Mid Winter Festival. If you are keen to experience first hand the spirit of Tassie, head down for their eleventh and final festival taking place 12 – 13th of July, before they kick start something new for next year.
Willie Smith’s signature cider, is made from organic Huon Valley apples, and perfect for sharing. Crafted from a blend of everyday organic apples, it’s refreshing with a touch of sweetness. Made on their farm, it’s the essence of Tasmanian cider.
Launceston
Cataract Gorge
A stunning 5-kilometer gorge, just steps from downtown, boasts dolerite cliffs, native forests, and the South Esk River. Adventure awaits with a chairlift ride, riverside strolls, and challenging hikes. Kayak or paddleboard on calm waters, discovering waterfalls and hidden grottoes.
History buffs can delve into Aboriginal heritage and early settlements. The First Basin, a popular spot for swimming and recreation, offers a refreshing end to a day of exploration. As the sun sets, the gorge transforms with fairy lights and echoes of native wildlife.
Cradle Mountain
Cradle Mountain is a sensory overload of epic proportions, ranging from lush rainforests to cool glacial lakes. Whether you’re hiking to the summit or strolling around Dove Lake, you can enjoy ancient rainforests, waterfalls, and maybe spot some of Tassie’s wildlife – wombats, wallabies, and kookaburras, along the way.
No need to stick to one season; Cradle Mountain hosts year-round gigs with hiking, biking, and kayaking in warmer months, and snowshoeing and ice climbing in winter.
A heads up for road trippers: It’s a 2-hour drive from Launceston or a 4-hour drive from Hobart. The park’s got you covered with a visitor center, cafes, and campgrounds.
Harvest Market
The Harvest Market Launceston, a vibrant farmers’ market operates every Saturday from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm, connecting you directly with Tasmanian producers.
Expect a diverse range of fresh produce, handmade foods, artisan products, and a lively atmosphere with live music. The market prioritizes sustainability, supporting local producers using organic methods and reducing waste. Open regardless of weather, with nearby parking, but no pooches allowed, and bring cash as not all stalls accept eftpos.
The Truffledore
The Truffledore, in North West Tasmania, is the place to be in Tassie if you want to live and breathe all things truffle. Owned by Ina and Timo since early 2019, this farm specialises in French Black Winter Truffles – and trust us when we say, it doesn’t get much better than this.
Experience their farm firsthand with curated small group or private tours, tailored to the seasonality of their produce. Visit their tasting room and farm shop during seasonal opening hours or stay in one of their self-contained cottages, each offering a cooked farmhouse breakfast featuring their famous truffle omelette!
