If you ever wondered what rock ’n’ roll really means, look no further than Dolly Parton’s latest triumph

At 79 years young, Dolly has just taken out the No. 1 spot on the Classic Rock charts — alongside none other than Mötley Crüe

That’s right: country’s queen of rhinestones is now officially a rock star, and the numbers don’t lie.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Mötley Crüe’s iconic power ballad “Home Sweet Home,” the band invited Dolly to lend her legendary vocals to a fresh new version.

The result? A smash that’s stormed the Mediabase Classic Rock Songs chart and reminded everyone that rock ’n’ roll isn’t just about loud guitars and smashed amps — it’s about attitude, soul, and staying power.

Dolly has been quietly rewriting the rulebook for decades, blending genres, breaking barriers, and charming fans of all ages. Now, topping the Classic Rock charts, she’s delivering the ultimate proof that she is rock ’n’ roll — no questions asked.

“This collaboration was an honor and a joy,” Dolly said about working with the band. And why wouldn’t it be? She’s spent a career redefining what it means to be a music icon, and this latest feat only cements her place at the very top.

The new version of “Home Sweet Home” will feature on Mötley Crüe’s upcoming album From The Beginning, dropping this September. Of course, there’s also merch — “Dölly Crüe” shirts and tote bags — because when Dolly Parton conquers classic rock, you want to wear it loud and proud.

For Mötley Crüe, having Dolly on board was nothing short of a career highlight. “For an icon like Dolly Parton to sing on a song that means so much to us and our fans… it’s a dream come true,” the band said.

And beyond the music, there’s heart: part of the single’s proceeds will go to Covenant House, helping youth facing homelessness. Dolly’s rock ’n’ roll spirit has always had a generous streak — this is just the latest example.

So yes, Dolly Parton is rock ’n’ roll. She’s the living, breathing, chart-topping proof — and somehow, she’s only just getting started.

Donate to Covenant House here.