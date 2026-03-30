Physical record sales on Bandcamp now count to UK chart positions

2026: The year of Bandcamp.

Until this week, physical record sales through Bandcamp had no bearing on UK chart rankings.

Now, the Pack Smart Group have officially been granted the ability to report the sale of physical copies through Bandcamp to the Official Charts Company.

Previously, it’d only been counted if the albums were purchased digitally – which isn’t really the best system in a world of streaming giants like Spotify and Apple Music.

“For years, artists selling physical formats through Bandcamp have known that a large proportion of those sales were effectively invisible when it came to the UK charts,” said Seánna Holland, the Pack Smart Group’s business development director.

“That disconnect has been frustrating for artists and their teams, because the fans were there and the purchases were real, but they weren’t always reflected in the charts,”

“Being able to report those sales feels like a really positive step for the independent sector and it ensures that when fans support an artist directly, it genuinely counts.”

It’ll be a big deal for artists in the more niche genres like jazz, blues, and metal, as their chart positions typically end up separated by pretty small margins.

Bandcamp keeps on making money moves after the platform officially banned AI-generated music.

They even shared some of the onus with fans and creators alike, writing ““If you encounter music or audio that appears to be made entirely or with heavy reliance on generative AI, please use our reporting tools to flag the content for review by our team. We reserve the right to remove any music on suspicion of being AI-generated,”

Bandcamp seems to be stoked with the direction their platform is heading this year, and the feeling is mutual, with fans and artists alike celebrating the change.