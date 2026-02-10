Britney Spears just sold the rights to her iconic catalogue

Hit me baby, one more time.

The final page has turned on one of pop’s most recognisable libraries.

Britney Spears has sold the rights to her legendary music catalogue to Primary Wave, marking a monumental shift in control over the anthems that defined a generation.

From the schoolgirl chords of ‘…Baby One More Time’ to the defiant beats of ‘I’m a Slave 4 U,’ her share of the iconic recordings now belongs to the investment firm.

While the financial details remain private, the deal echoes the nine-figure sums of other major artist acquisitions.

For Spears, liberated from a long conservatorship, this move represents both a massive financial windfall and a release from the administrative weight of her own legacy, even as the door remains open for new chapters and future music.