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An audio interface is the most important purchase for any home studio.

It manages every microphone, instrument, and monitor speaker. Choosing the right one can feel overwhelming because options range from simple portable boxes to professional rack units.

Our list is presented by Sontronics, a company known for high quality microphones that pair perfectly with these interfaces.

Minifuse 2 OTG Audio Interface Review

You will find compact desktop hubs, guitar-focused recording tools, analogue mixers with USB, and high end converters for mastering. We have also included hybrid systems that combine 500 series racks with powerful routing and network audio features.

Each entry focuses on real world use, sound quality, and connectivity. Whether you need a basic two input device or a full production console for streaming and podcasting, there is a clear winner here.

Fluid Audio SRI-2

The Fluid Audio SRI 2 is a compact USB interface that doubles as a practical monitor controller for small studios. It delivers 24 bit 192 kHz recording, two combo inputs, Class A preamps, phantom power, direct monitoring, and a headphone output.

Its standout feature is switching between two monitor pairs for easy A B comparisons. The angled desktop design keeps controls accessible, including a large volume knob. This restrained, workflow focused unit is ideal for producers and engineers wanting a clean, capable hub without unnecessary extras.

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SRI-2
Fluid Audio

Teenage Engineering – KO Sidekick

The Teenage Engineering KO Sidekick is a compact two channel stereo mixer, USB audio interface, and effects processor built for portable setups. It features dual stereo strips, an aux input, main and cue outputs, plus 8×4 USB audio and MIDI control.

Powered by two AAA batteries or USB C, it includes three EQ styles, compression, six performance effects, beat matching, and motion control sequencing. A colour screen, force pad, and mod stick add playfulness. At such a cheap price, it is a creative, feature rich sidecar for the KO II or any small rig.

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teenage engineering k.o. sidekick

KO Sidekick
Teenage Engineering

Arturia’s MiniFuse 4

The Arturia MiniFuse 4 is a compact interface that balances flexible I O with smart desktop features. It offers four inputs, four outputs, dual headphone outs, MIDI I O, and two rear USB hub ports. The front includes two combo inputs, while the rear adds two line inputs.

Its tidy layout improves real world workflow without complexity. A strong software bundle features Ableton Live Lite, Analog Lab Intro, and Guitar Rig. Ideal for users who need an upgrade from basic two input boxes, the MiniFuse 4 provides room to grow while keeping the setup clean and manageable.

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arturia minifuse 4

MiniFuse 4
Arturia

Audio Technica AT UMX3

The Audio Technica AT UMX3 blends a compact USB interface with a personal mixer for streaming, podcasting, and content creation. It features a Neutrik combo mic input with phantom power, a switchable Hi Z or stereo line input, and individual gain controls. Loopback allows mixing computer audio with your mic or instrument.

Dedicated mute, headphone monitoring, and peak indicators keep workflow simple. Supporting 24 bit 192 kHz conversion with noise resistant design, this plug and play unit offers an tidy, hands on solution for managing multiple sources without desk clutter.

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audio technica at umx3

AT UMX3
Audio Technica

Black Lion Revolution 14×16

The Black Lion Revolution 14×16 is a USB C rack interface for users ready to move beyond desktop boxes. It delivers 14 inputs, 16 outputs, ADAT, S PDIF, word clock, dedicated outboard send and returns, plus three headphone outputs.

Channels 1 and 2 feature Black Lion’s Auteur preamps with Cinemag transformers for analogue character and colour. The Macro MMC clocking improves sync and lowers noise. Designed for hybrid workflows, it includes switchable send return points and Mix Edit for custom headphone mixes. This 1U unit offers serious I O and studio minded flexibility.

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black lion revolution 14x16

14×16
Black Lion Revolution

RØDECaster Pro II

The RØDECaster Pro II is an integrated production console for podcasters, streamers, and musicians. It features four Neutrik combo inputs with RØDE’s Revolution Preamps for clean gain. Six physical faders, three virtual faders, four headphone outputs, a touchscreen, and a rotary encoder provide hands on control.

Built in APHEX processing, effects, SMART pads, Bluetooth, and dual USB C ports support two computers simultaneously. Record stereo or multitrack to microSD, USB, or computer. This powerful desktop hub replaces multiple boxes, making it an ideal one stop solution for serious creators.

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RØDECaster Pro II
RØDE

Soundcraft Notepad 12FX

The Soundcraft Notepad 12FX is a compact analogue mixer with USB I O and built in Lexicon effects. It features four Soundcraft mic preamps, two Hi Z inputs for guitars, and stereo line inputs. The hands on channel layout includes EQ, aux sends, master fader, and LED metering. Lexicon reverb, chorus, and delay with tap tempo add processing without extra gear.

A ducking function automatically lowers background music for speech clarity. Housed in a durable metal enclosure, this unit blends analogue control with digital recording for podcasts, rehearsals, and small music setups.

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Notepad 12FX
Soundcraft

Cranborne Audio 500R8

The Cranborne Audio 500R8 is a 4U hybrid studio hub combining an eight slot 500 series rack, USB audio interface, monitor control, and analogue summing. It operates as a 28×30 interface with ADAT, S PDIF, word clock, and MIDI. The built in eight into two analogue summing mixer sends stems out of the DAW for processing and records the stereo result. C.A.S.T. technology extends audio and talkback over Cat cable.

With speaker switching, talkback, and zero latency monitoring, the 500R8 integrates hardware processing, conversion, and control into one powerful centrepiece for analogue driven hybrid workflows.

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cranborne audio

500R8
Cranborne Audio

Neumann MT 48

The Neumann MT 48 is a premium desktop interface developed with Merging Technologies, featuring 136 dB dynamic range AD conversion. It offers two ultra low noise mic preamps (78 dB gain), two additional line or instrument inputs, four line outputs, and two headphone outputs with adjustable crossfeed.

A built in touchscreen manages routing and four independent monitor mixes with talkback. Onboard DSP includes parametric EQ, dynamics, and reverb. The MT 48 supports ADAT, MIDI, USB, and RAVENNA or AES67 network audio, with optional Dante via paid license. This is a reference grade hub for uncompromising sound quality.

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neumann mt48
MT 48
Neumann

IK Multimedia AXE I/O

The IK Multimedia AXE I/O is a 2×5 USB audio interface built specifically for guitar and bass recording. It offers two Hi Z inputs with Pure, JFET, and Active modes. Z Tone adjusts input impedance, changing how pickups respond from sharp and defined to thick and loaded.

A dedicated Amp Out supports reamping and TONEX capturing. The front panel includes a tuner, preset knob for AmpliTube, and two controller inputs. With 24 bit 192 kHz conversion, mic preamps, MIDI, and bundled AmpliTube 5 SE and TONEX SE, this interface puts tone shaping firmly in the player’s hands.

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axe io ik multimedia

AXE I/O
IK Multimedia

Big thanks to Sontronics for supporting this edition of Interface and helping us spotlight some of the best audio gear for home studios right now.