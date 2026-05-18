Black Lion Revolution 14×16 brings serious I O, analogue character and hybrid studio flexibility in one rack unit

Black Lion Audio have come a long way since the days of modding Digi 002s, and honestly, we love them for it. The Chicago company built a serious reputation by getting under the hood of existing studio gear, improving clocking, conversion and analogue stages, before eventually pushing further into their own hardware.

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The Revolution 14×16 feels like a natural extension of that story. It is a USB C audio interface for anyone ready to move beyond the standard desktop box and into something that behaves much more like a proper studio hub.

Straight away, the big appeal is I O. You are getting 14 inputs and 16 outputs, ADAT expansion, S PDIF, word clock, dedicated sends and returns for outboard gear, and three separate headphone outputs, which gives you a lot more room to move than most compact interfaces. That matters if you are running synths, hardware processors, multiple monitor paths, or just want a setup that does not feel boxed in the second it starts growing.

The other major part of the story is the sound. Black Lion has built in its Auteur preamps on channels 1 and 2, complete with Cinemag transformers. That gives the Revolution 14×16 a bit more personality than a purely clean and clinical interface, with the option to capture things with a little extra weight and colour on the way in.

It also feels very much designed for hybrid workflows. The switchable send and return points make it easier to bring external compressors, EQs and effects into the chain, while ADAT gives you room to expand further if the setup keeps growing. The Mix Edit feature also lets you create custom headphone mixes from physical inputs and software playback, which is a proper studio quality touch in a 1U interface.

Then there is Black Lion’s usual focus on clocking and conversion. The Revolution 14×16 features the company’s Macro MMC clocking, which fits neatly with the brand’s history of chasing better sync, lower noise and tighter digital performance.

So while the Revolution 14×16 is definitely a step up from the everyday interface, it still feels very practical. Plenty of connectivity, some analogue flavour, useful outboard integration, strong monitoring, and the kind of studio minded design that gives a growing setup somewhere to go.