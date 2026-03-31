ROG – Kithara
The ASUS ROG Kithara isn’t your typical gaming headset. It skips gimmicks and software tricks, focusing on what really matters: sound. Massive planar magnetic drivers in an open-back design deliver a wide, airy sound with crisp highs, natural mids, and tight lows. Games, music, and movies feel immersive, giving space to hear subtle details and enjoy the full impact of bigger moments.
Comfort and build quality match the audio performance. The suspension-style headband and sturdy metal frame keep the headset balanced over long sessions, while two sets of ear pads let you choose between punchier lows or a lighter, airier sound. The lightweight design and thoughtful padding mean you can wear the Kithara for hours without fatigue.
Connectivity is simple and flexible. With wired options including 3.5mm, quarter-inch, 4.4mm balanced, and USB-C, you can easily plug into PCs, consoles, or mobile devices without fuss. The Kithara is a headset for anyone who wants premium, detailed sound straight out of the box, whether you’re gaming, listening to music, or watching movies, and it does all of this with a clean, no-nonsense approach.
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