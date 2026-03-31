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rog kithara headphones 2026

Whether you’re deep into ranked matches or streaming with friends, the right headset can make or break your game.

In our 2026 Gaming Edition, we’ve put the latest wireless, wired, and multi-platform headsets through real-world sessions, comparing comfort, performance, and features to see which ones actually stand out.

From tournament-ready pros to unexpected sleeper picks, we’re cutting through the hype to help you find your ultimate gaming setup. Check out our latest reviews below — because every player deserves to hear the game exactly how it was meant to be heard.

rog headsets for gaming

 

ROG – Kithara

The ASUS ROG Kithara isn’t your typical gaming headset. It skips gimmicks and software tricks, focusing on what really matters: sound. Massive planar magnetic drivers in an open-back design deliver a wide, airy sound with crisp highs, natural mids, and tight lows. Games, music, and movies feel immersive, giving space to hear subtle details and enjoy the full impact of bigger moments.

Comfort and build quality match the audio performance. The suspension-style headband and sturdy metal frame keep the headset balanced over long sessions, while two sets of ear pads let you choose between punchier lows or a lighter, airier sound. The lightweight design and thoughtful padding mean you can wear the Kithara for hours without fatigue.

Connectivity is simple and flexible. With wired options including 3.5mm, quarter-inch, 4.4mm balanced, and USB-C, you can easily plug into PCs, consoles, or mobile devices without fuss. The Kithara is a headset for anyone who wants premium, detailed sound straight out of the box, whether you’re gaming, listening to music, or watching movies, and it does all of this with a clean, no-nonsense approach.

 

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ASUS ROG Kithara Wired Gaming Headset (Open-Back, 100mm HIFIMAN Planar Magnetic Driver, Balanced Cable with Swappable 4.4/3.5/6.3 Plugs, Full-Band MEMS Boom Mic, for PC, Switch, PS5, Mobile)- Black : Amazon.com.au: Computers

Kithara
ROG

Razer – Barracuda X Chroma

The Razer Barracuda X Chroma is all about flexibility for gamers. Lightweight and easy to wear, it works across PC, PlayStation, Switch, and mobile without any complicated setup. Dual wireless options let you switch between low-latency HyperSpeed and standard Bluetooth seamlessly, while the detachable HyperClear cardioid mic keeps team chat clear and focused.

The design is smart and practical. Swiveling earcups and a gently curved headband make it easy to get a snug fit, and the compact frame keeps the headset stable during intense sessions. Six-zone Chroma RGB adds personality without being distracting, so your setup looks dynamic without getting in the way.

Sound is tuned for gaming performance. Footsteps, environmental cues, and in-game effects are clear, giving you an edge when every detail counts. With long battery life and instant compatibility across multiple devices, the Barracuda X Chroma is a versatile headset built for gamers who want reliable, immersive audio without any fuss.

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Barracuda X Chroma
RAZER

Turtle Beach – Stealth 600 Gen 3

The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3 delivers what many gamers actually use every day. Instead of chasing gimmicks or premium price tags, it doubles down on the basics that matter most: a massive, up‑to‑80‑hour battery life so you don’t have to think about charging, and solid wireless flexibility with low‑latency 2.4 GHz gaming and Bluetooth on standby. That means it’s easy to bounce between your console, PC, or phone without stopping to set things up.

The headset’s design keeps things simple but effective. Plush, memory foam ear cushions and a build that feels comfortable from the moment you put them on make sure you’re not constantly fidgeting with fit or adjusting position. A clean flip‑to‑mute mic is easy to use and stops background noise getting in the way of your chats, and the straightforward control layout makes swapping connections or tweaking settings feel natural rather than confusing.

Where the Stealth 600 shines is in its everyday usability. The audio gives you clear cues and punchy effects that help put you into the game, and the long battery life just keeps going while regular voice chats stay crisp. It’s not trying to impress audiophiles or win awards with fancy features, but for gamers who want a reliable, flexible wireless headset that just works in real play, this feels like the one you’ll reach for again and again.

 

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Stealth™ 600 Wireless Multiplatform Gaming Headset | Turtle Beach

Stealth 600 Gen 3
TURTLE BEACH

Razer – BlackShark V3 Pro

The Razer BlackShark V3 Pro is a headset built for serious gaming. The wireless connection keeps audio perfectly in sync, so footsteps, gunfire, and environmental cues land exactly where they should. Active noise cancellation helps you tune out distractions, and the HyperClear full-band mic keeps your voice sharp and clear during team chats.

It feels rugged and solid, but never cumbersome. Layered ear cushions and a balanced frame make it comfortable for long gaming sessions, while THX Spatial Audio adds a sense of space that helps you locate every in-game sound. Simple, well-placed controls let you adjust volume or mute the mic quickly, so your focus stays in the game.

Battery life is a standout, delivering up to 70 hours of wireless play and fast top-ups to keep you going. Switching between consoles, PC, or other devices is effortless, and the headset’s premium build gives a sense of durability you can rely on. The BlackShark V3 Pro is a confident, capable gaming headset designed to keep you immersed and in control.

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BlackShark V3 Pro
RAZER

Corsair – Void V2 Max

The Corsair Void V2 Max makes a familiar gaming favourite and turns it into a genuinely versatile pick for everyday play. It keeps both 2.4 GHz wireless and Bluetooth live at the same time so you can be connected to your console, PC, and phone without jumping between headsets. Add Dolby Atmos for wider, more immersive sound direction, and you get audio that helps you feel where the action is happening.

Comfort here leans into thoughtful detail rather than just soft pads. The headset sits balanced on your head with breathable ear cushions that avoid feeling stuffy, and the microphone stays out of the way until you actually need it. Volume and connection toggling are simple to reach, so you aren’t hunting for tiny buttons mid-match — it just feels like a headset built with real use in mind.

One of the more interesting features is SoundID personalisation, part of Corsair’s iCUE software. It lets you tailor the audio profile to your own hearing, so games can sound more tuned to you instead of relying on generic presets. Between that, long lasting battery life, and the ability to juggle devices without breaking stride, the Void V2 Max feels like a headset ready for whatever style of play you throw at it.

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VOID v2 MAX WIRELESS Gaming Headset - Carbon

Void V2 Max
CORSAIR