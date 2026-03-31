APRA Music Awards mark 100 years with Amyl, Paul Kelly, Kevin Parker and Ninajirachi leading Song of the Year nominations

Song of the Year shortlist brings Amyl and The Sniffers, Paul Kelly, Kevin Parker and Ninajirachi into the same centenary spotlight

The APRA Music Awards are turning 100 in 2026, and they’re marking the occasion with a stacked snapshot of Australian songwriting right now – from punk and bedroom pop to slacker rock.

The Peer-Voted Song of the Year top five has been revealed ahead of the ceremony at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Wednesday 29 April, with nominees spanning some of the country’s most recognisable names alongside a wave of newer voices.

Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year

Dancing2 — Keli Holiday

iPod Touch — Ninajirachi

Jerkin’ — Amyl and The Sniffers

Loser — Tame Impala

Rita Wrote A Letter — Paul Kelly

Emerging Songwriter of the Year

BARKAA

Emily Wurramara

Heide Peverelle, Jeanie Pilkington & Grace Sinclair (Folk Bitch Trio)

Nick Ward

Nina Wilson (Ninajirachi)

Most Performed Australian Work

Maybe — Guy Sebastian

Please Don’t Move to Melbourne — Ball Park Music

stay a little longer — ROSÉ

Tell Me — Sonny Fodera & Clementine Douglas

Touch — KATSEYE

Most Performed Alternative Work

All the Noise — Spacey Jane

car — Royel Otis

Dancing2 — Keli Holiday

Hideaway — Mallrat

Please Don’t Move to Melbourne — Ball Park Music

Most Performed Blues & Roots Work

I’m Yours — Karen Lee Andrews

Let It Rain — Dallas Frasca

Milk & Honey — Tash Sultana

Straight Into The Sun — The Cruel Sea

Survival — Karen Lee Andrews

Most Performed Country Work

BUY THAT GIRL A BEER — Casey Barnes

Dirty Money — Travis Collins

I’m A Boxer — Brad Cox

TROUBLE — Tori Darke & Jay Santilli

Who You Are — Rachael Fahim

Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work

Break My Love — RÜFÜS DU SOL

CAVE — Dom Dolla & Tove Lo

Focus — John Summit feat. CLOVES

Beautiful People — David Guetta & Sia

Tell Me — Sonny Fodera & Clementine Douglas

Most Performed Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Work

All That I Remember — The Amity Affliction

nerv — Thornhill

RAINDROP — Ocean Grove

Sacred — Parkway Drive

Tether — Make Them Suffer

Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work

The Gift — Hilltop Hoods feat. Marlon

Party On The Moon — Bliss n Eso

Spinnin’ — ONEFOUR & Nemzzz

The Trap — Rops1

Who’s Back — Skux

Most Performed Pop Work

I Can Die Now — Ruel

Maybe — Guy Sebastian

Press Pause — Kita Alexander

stay a little longer — ROSÉ

Touch — KATSEYE

Most Performed R&B / Soul Work

Cardio — Larissa Lambert

Julia — Don West

Lil’ Obsession — BOY SODA

Pity Party — PANIA

Vetted — Lithe

Most Performed Rock Work

Defiant — Jimmy Barnes

Everyone Will See It — Old Mervs

Jerkin’ — Amyl and The Sniffers

Southerly — King Stingray

Tangerine — Ocean Alley

Most Performed International Work

APT. — Bruno Mars & ROSÉ

DENIAL IS A RIVER — Doechii

Squabble Up — Kendrick Lamar

That’s So True — Gracie Abrams

Timeless — The Weeknd & Playboi Carti

APRA says this year’s awards include 52 first-time nominees, with several artists picking up multiple nods across categories — a reflection, they say, of how fluid genre lines have become in Australian music.

The ceremony will be hosted by Julia Zemiro, with guest presenters including Bernard Fanning, Jessica Mauboy, Mark Coles Smith and Stella Donnelly, and music direction from François Tétaz.

Head here for the full list.