New Music Friday: The best new Australian releases this week

Another week, another chance to dive headfirst into the depths of New Music Friday.

The weekend’s within arm’s reach and we’ve made it, friends.

Before we clock off and crack a cold one, we’ve rounded up standout new music releases from here and across the country.

Here’s what’s spinning.

Old Mervs – ‘Tether’



WA duo Old Mervs lean into something looser and more collaborative on ‘Tether’, a sunlit indie cut that feels deceptively simple. What started as “a guitar riff and a verse” found its shape in the studio with Chris Collins, unlocking a chorus the band couldn’t crack alone.

“You’re able to take songs to a place you’d never have gone yourself,” they say – and that sense of discovery hums through every hook.

DICE – ‘Loose Change’



DICE continue their shift into brighter territory with ‘Loose Change’, a euphoric, windows-down indie anthem that backs their upcoming album. Built from a voice note and polished in LA with G Flip and producer Joe Chiccarelli, it’s both immediate and expansive.

“It’s about taking risks… anybody can achieve what they strive for,” the band say – a mantra that lands somewhere between road trip freedom and quiet self-belief.

Spacey Jane – ‘I Never See Her’



Spacey Jane tap into emotional limbo on ‘I Never See Her’, a track that sits in the uneasy space before a breakup lands. Caleb Harper frames it as “a conversation you have with yourself when you’re delaying the inevitable,” and that tension drives the song forward.

It’s restrained but heavy, pairing longing with a quiet search for something that still feels like home.

Genesis Owusu – Redstar Wu & The Worldwide Scourge



Genesis Owusu returns with a third album that feels both urgent and expansive, threading neo-soul, synth-punk and deep funk into something restless but controlled. Redstar Wu & The Worldwide Scourge leans into duality – chaotic and precise, bleak and euphoric – as Owusu processes a fractured world in real time.

“I felt like I had something important to say… almost for necessity,” he explains, channelling Nina Simone’s idea that artists must reflect their era.

FISHER & Tones And I – ‘Favour’



‘Favour’ sees FISHER and Tones And I collide in full festival mode – a tech house cut already primed for global floors. First teased to massive crowds in San Francisco, the track blends FISHER’s club instincts with Tones’ left-field pop edge.

It’s big, immediate and engineered for impact – the kind of crossover moment that feels less like a surprise and more like an inevitability.

Memphis LK – ‘Out My Body’



Memphis LK locks into full dancefloor transcendence on ‘Out My Body’, a euphoric club track wired with early-2000s trance DNA. It’s built for release – physical and emotional – capturing “the feeling of pure euphoria… where you can be free of the stresses of life.”

Nostalgic but forward-facing, it doubles down on her ability to turn vulnerability into something communal, sweaty and loud.

Youngn Lipz – Love Songs For The Streets (EP)



Youngn Lipz sharpens his melodic R&B lane on Love Songs For The Streets, balancing late-night introspection with chart-ready polish. Focus track ‘Miss Independent’ carries that duality – confident but reflective.

“The track speaks on moving independently… and rising above outside noise,” he says. It’s a steady evolution rather than a pivot, reinforcing his place at the centre of Sydney’s modern R&B crossover.

Jaguar Jonze – ‘Naked’



After two years away, Jaguar Jonze returns with ‘Naked’, a slow-burn reintroduction that leans into vulnerability as strength. Written during a period focused on health, the track explores shedding identity layers and starting again.

“There’s freedom in simply existing within [our bodies],” she says – a line that frames the song’s quiet intensity and signals a more self-assured chapter ahead.

JESS MACC – SEX, MEDS & THERAPY



After decades behind the camera, JESS MACC steps forward with a debut that feels anything but tentative. SEX, MEDS & THERAPY draws on years of lived experience, threading alt-country grit with indie-rock release.

“These songs were building in the background for a long time,” she says – and that slow accumulation gives the record weight, landing as a personal archive finally pushed into the light.

LXRP – ‘Pinata’



LXRP strip things back on ‘Pinata’, a post-punk slow burn that trades urgency for something more lingering and unresolved. Built around a deceptively simple image, the track holds onto years-old longing.

“I thought of this on the train,” says Mish Furner – a detail that matches the song’s quiet, observational ache. It’s one of their most exposed moments yet, and easily their most affecting.

CYCAD – SCOUCH



CYCAD’s debut album SCOUCH feels like a band stretching into themselves in real time. Written across years but realised in a focused studio burst, it’s both reflective and exploratory.

“All of them got the treatment we felt they deserved,” they say – and that care shows in the layered production and shifting moods. It’s a confident first statement from a group still figuring out just how far they can go.

For more new music – stay up with Happy’s Mixtape.