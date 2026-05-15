Cool sounds: this is what maths actually sounds like

A creator is turning maths formulas into audio, and the results are insanely cool to listen to.

Here are some very cool sounds from equations — which feels like a weird sentence until you actually hear them.

A creator going by lingualin_ has built a system that turns formulas into audio, where each equation spits out its own sound. Tweak the equation, and the tone, rhythm and texture all shift with it.

Some of it leans ambient, some of it gets a bit glitchy — but it’s all surprisingly easy to sit with for a minute.

It also makes the whole thing feel a bit less abstract. Instead of staring at symbols and hoping it sticks, you’re hearing how things move and change in real time.

Not exactly how maths was taught at school, but it’s probably closer to how it should feel.