Britney Spears denies ‘barking’ restaurant claims as viral story spirals

Britney Spears rep hits back at viral restaurant rumours, calling them “ridiculous”

Britney Spears has responded to viral claims about her behaviour during a recent dinner outing, calling the reports “ridiculous” and part of a wider “attack” on her character.

The singer addressed the situation via a statement shared with Billboard on May 14, after social media posts alleged she had acted erratically at a restaurant in Sherman Oaks, California.

According to her spokesperson, Spears was “having a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard” and did not behave in a threatening or unusual manner.

“She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbours,” the statement read. “At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife.”

“She was cutting her hamburger in half,” the rep added, responding to claims that had circulated online.

The reports originated from a post on X, in which a diner described an “INSANE dining experience” and claimed one person “feared for her life”. The story was later picked up by outlets including TMZ, which reported that Spears had allegedly been “screaming” and “barking” at Blue Dog Tavern.

Spears’ team rejected those claims, suggesting the coverage reflects a pattern of media scrutiny dating back to the early years of her career.

The response comes amid a turbulent period for the singer, who earlier this year accepted a plea deal related to a reduced “wet reckless” charge following a DUI arrest in California.

Her attorney previously said Spears had “accepted responsibility” and taken “significant steps to implement positive change.”