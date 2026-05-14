Pam Grier says orgasms start to last three days in your 70s

Pam Grier has spent decades proving she can steal a scene with a single line.

This week, she did it again…while discussing orgasms.

Appearing on Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ podcast Wiser Than Me, the 76-year-old screen legend was asked a deceptively simple question: “Do you feel young?”

Grier’s answer was immediate and, in true Pam Grier fashion, unforgettable.

“Yes, I do, because when you’re young, you can have three, four, five orgasms in an hour,” she said. “But when you get my age, you have one orgasm, it’ll last three days.”

Suddenly, the anti-ageing movement seems a lot less interesting.

Louis-Dreyfus was visibly stunned, asking the question on everyone’s mind: “What are you talking about? Like, what are you doing down there to get a three-day orgasm? I need details.”

Grier, laughing, explained.

“You don’t have to do anything,” she said. “But when it happens, I just wanna tell you, you just be prepared. It’s gonna be three whole days.”

It was the kind of statement that instantly reminds us why Grier remains one of Hollywood’s most charismatic and refreshingly candid figures.

Best known for iconic roles in films such as Foxy Brown and Jackie Brown, Grier has become increasingly open in recent years about her personal life.

In a 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, she described herself as an “independent woman” who picks up dates at Home Depot, or a Lowe’s.

Last year, she told the Allison Interviews podcast that she was “horny as fuck” and that she was in what she described as a “cosmic” relationship.

In other words, Pam Grier is not quietly fading into retirement. She is thriving, oversharing and casually making everyone else’s love life sound underpowered.

At 76 Grier reminds us what the real goal might be, to become the oversharing, slightly unhinged, auntie.