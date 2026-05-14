Chris Brown tells critics to listen to Zara Larsson

Chris Brown is having a rough week.

The singer released his new album, BROWN, on Friday. Only to watch it get absolutely dismantled by Pitchfork, which awarded the project a devastating 1.3 out of 10.

The review didn’t pull any punches, describing the record as a “soulless, hit-chasing” release and concluding that “this album is a real piece of shit.”

Brown, clearly unimpressed by the assessment, took to Instagram Stories to vent… and in the process dragged Zara Larsson into the conversation.

“I know exactly who my fans is and I know exactly who hearing this album,” Brown wrote. “If you not my fan, I don’t want you to listen to my shit. Go listen to motherfucking Zara Larsson or somebody. Fuck them.”

Unfortunately for Brown, many listeners are already doing exactly that. Larsson has been outspoken about refusing to support artists accused of abuse.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan earlier this year, the Swedish pop star said “There are so many artists I have blocked on Spotify, and all of them are, like, abusers,”

“You certainly wouldn’t find, like, a Chris Brown song.”

The comment appears to have struck a nerve, with Brown using her name while responding to criticism of his latest release.

Brown also posted a message directed at critics, saying “We kickin’ their ass, goddammit. We ain’t lettin’ up,” he said. “I’mma keep my foot on they neck and we ain’t stopping.”

He added that more projects and a tour are on the way, suggesting he has no intention of retreating despite the overwhelmingly negative reception.

And if Brown’s suggestion was meant as an insult, it may have had the opposite effect. Being told to listen to Zara Larsson instead of an album rated 1.3 out of 10 is, for many people. Less of a punishment and more of a reward.