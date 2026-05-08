Olivia Rodrigo skips Met Gala over Bezos controversy, but still hits the afterparty

Afterparties Over Amazon

Olivia Rodrigo skipped the Met Gala but still made her opinion crystal clear.

The pop star was notably absent from Monday’s event, which critics have slammed for being co-chaired by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez.

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Instead, Rodrigo surfaced at Saint Laurent’s afterparty, and quietly liked an Instagram video of a 72-year-old Amazon warehouse worker named Mary Hill, who said, “Shame on you, Jeff Bezos. The people who need to be celebrated are the workers.”

Rodrigo, who last attended the Gala in 2023, joins a growing list of celebrities, including rumoured co-host Meryl Streep and NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, who distanced themselves from this year’s event.

The ‘good 4 u’ singer has a long history of political activism: she previously slammed the White House for using her music in an ICE ad and attended anti-ICE protests.

Her new album, You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love, drops June 12th.