Kneecap Forced to Censor ‘Fenian’ Album Posters After TfL Rejects Original Artwork

No political movements allowed underground.

Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap have accused Transport for London of forcing them to censor posters for their new album, Fenian, after officials refused to display the original artwork.

The provocative design featured the album’s title in bold red alongside a quote from Prime Minister Keir Starmer calling the band “completely intolerable.”

Manager Daniel Lambert claims TfL rejected the term “Fenian,” a reclaimed slur for Irish nationalists, forcing a week-long delay and a redacted version with the word blacked out.

However, TfL disputes this, stating they only received the censored design and “did not request any changes.”

The agency added there is no blanket ban on the word, but each case is reviewed for political impartiality.

The facts here are pretty clear. I said they “only accepted with them blanked out”. Which is true and accurate. pic.twitter.com/Xsuh3Gdd9g — Daniel Lambert (@dlLambo) May 5, 2026

The band, known for their fierce republicanism, says they are reclaiming the term to mean “the warrior.”

The row comes as Fenian battles for the UK number one spot, with Kneecap set to play their biggest London headline show in June.