Irish Hip-Hop Trio Kneecap Dominates 2025 Streams

Kneecap leads a stellar year for Irish music, out streaming even The Beatles and Elton John.

According to NME, Kneecap racked up 26 million streams in Ireland this year.

The country’s music scene had a phenomenal 2025, with Irish artists collectively adding nearly 10 billion streams by August.

Kneecap’s triumph is part of a broader wave of Irish talent dominating streaming platforms this year.

Alongside them, Fontaines D.C., Hozier, and CMAT have captivated listeners at home and abroad, blending heritage, contemporary sound, and storytelling in ways that reaffirm Ireland’s global musical influence.

The trio are also using their platform for social impact.

Kneecap and Fontaines D.C. participate in the ‘No Music For Genocide’ streaming geo-blockade, restricting access to their music in Israel in protest of atrocities in Gaza, signaling that Irish musicians are not only creatively vibrant but socially conscious.

Even international icons have noticed.

Elton John, who recently hosted Kneecap on his Apple Music show Rocket Hour, lauded their ‘energy, music and power,’ underscoring the trio’s extraordinary ability to connect with audiences and elevate Ireland’s musical reputation.

With a golden run for Irish music this year, Kneecap’s streaming dominance is emblematic of a thriving, boundary-pushing scene.

Explore their music on here to experience the energy firsthand.